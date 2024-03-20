17 luxurious things to do in L.A. under $100

Los Angeles can make almost anyone feel broke. Only 17% of the city’s residents can afford to buy a median-priced home and couples making six-figure salaries question whether they can have children and still save for retirement.

But even as the city becomes less affordable than ever, there are still lots of ways to feel fancy without spending an arm and a leg. The key is knowing where to look.

Here we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite L.A. County spots that conjure up luxury without breaking the bank. Sprawling in the sun on a postcard-worthy beach in Malibu won’t cost you more than the price of gas and parking, but it will make you feel like a million bucks. And just because you may never be able to buy a $5-million house doesn’t mean you can’t show up at any open house you like and soak up the moneyed vibes. All our recommendations cost less than $100, and some of them are free.

You won’t find any Michelin-starred restaurants or a Rodeo Drive shopping spree on our list because spending there can feel daunting. But you will find a handful of moderately priced spas with day passes or a la carte amenities, very fancy tennis courts with unique L.A. history and an aspirational grocery store.

These suggestions aren’t meant to mimic what rich people do. Instead, we’ve assembled activities and experiences that make us feel like we’re living a life of abundance and leisure — even if it’s just for an afternoon.