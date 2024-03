17 luxurious things to do in L.A. under $100

Instead of shelling out your hard-earned dough checking into the Beverly Hills Hotel (where rates start at $995 a night), why not simply breakfast like you did? All it takes is finding your way to the Fountain Coffee Room (take a sharp left before the entrance to the Polo Lounge, head down the gently curving staircase and bang a sharp right), and posting up at one of the 19 wrought-iron counter seats.There, with a forest of iconic banana-leaf print wallpaper on one side, and gleaming stainless steel diner fixtures on the other (the way they’ve been since architect Paul R. Williams designed the space in 1949) you will start your day with a steaming cup of coffee. You will give the menu full of diner classics due consideration. (Those dual waffle irons look like they mean business after all. And shouldn’t a joint like this serve up first-class eggs Benedict?) Then you will set it aside and confidently order the silver dollar buttermilk pancakes.Less than five minutes later, a stack of nine tiny flapjacks — each the size of a canning jar lid — slides in front of you, dotted with three perfectly round marbles of butter and garnished with a sliced strawberry just so. Not one but two small bottles of Vermont maple syrup are placed just north of your plate, sweet sentinels ready to sacrifice themselves on the battlefield of your breakfast.As you eat, savoring each bite, Ruth will make sure your coffee cup is always full. Ruth might bring you a tiny sidecar of sliced strawberries to scatter upon your pancakes like so many rose petals. Ruth has been there for almost 30 years and she treats you like you have too. Ruth thinks you should order the waffles when you come back. Ruth lets you in on a little secret: After 10 a.m. (9 a.m. in the summer), you can walk right by the Fountain Coffee Room and its famous wallpaper and curvy counter and gleaming stainless steel and head out to the pool. There you will be able to order your breakfast and have it delivered poolside — yes, even if you aren’t a registered guest. (If you’re there on a Sunday — and linger into the afternoon — you may spot Paris Hilton, who likes to lunch poolside .)When you finally pay your bill — $19 for the pancakes and $7 for the endless pour of coffee — you marvel at the exchange rate on those silver dollars. You promise Ruth you’ll be back. You also promise her you’ll order the waffles and sit by the pool. But you both know you’ll head right for the counter and order those pancakes.Open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Pro tip: You can save $5 off the $20 valet if you get your ticket validated by your server — or you can park for free (for two hours) between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. along North Crescent Drive.