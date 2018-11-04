Feeling arrgh about the weekend? Pirates, stars and planes will turn your time off on its ear

See shining stars, racing horses and sword-fighting pirates during a weekend in Southern California.
Joshua Tree
Celebrate the stars at the annual Night Sky Festival fundraiser at Joshua Tree National Park. Daytime activities include hiking, astronomer talks and a tour of the Orrery (a scale model of the solar system that’s big enough to walk through) at the Sky’s the Limit Observatory and Nature Center. End your day with an expert-guided tour of the constellations through 20 telescopes while listening to Native American flute music and sky stories. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
When: 8:30 a.m. Nov. 10
Cost, info: From free to $50 per event. Family friendly. No dogs. (760) 490-9561
Santa Clarita
Say a warm ahoy to the fourth Pirate Beer Festival at Vista Valencia Golf Course, where a ticket gets you unlimited craft beer tastings and benefits veteran and military charities. Entertainment includes sword-fighting actors on a giant pirate ship, heavy metal group Bullet Boys and an appearance by two “Pirates of the Caribbean” cast members. Food and pirate crafts available for purchase. Pirate garb encouraged.
When: noon Nov. 10
Cost, info: $15 to $40 in advance. 21 and older. No dogs. (818) 669-8777
Los Angeles
The American Indian Arts Marketplace at the Autry Museum of the American West in Griffith Park features Native American artists from more than 40 nations. Snack on treats from Auntie’s Fry Bread while you shop for pottery, beadwork, basketry, textiles and more. Representatives from Native American nations will demonstrate doll making, hoop dancing and traditional songs, and Native Voices, the Autry’s resident theater company, will perform a food-themed show.
When: 10 a.m. Nov. 10 and 11
Cost, info: $14. Family friendly. No dogs. (323) 667-2000
Del Mar
Root for your favorite thoroughbred horses at the Del Mar Fall Racing Festival opening weekend. Watch the horses work out while you eat breakfast at the Clubhouse Terrace Restaurant, and attend a Q&A with racing analyst Michelle Yu. On Saturday night check out a concert by rock band Pepper. (The concert is free if you enter before the last race, 21 and older only.)
When: 11 a.m. Nov. 10 and 11
Cost, info: $6. Family friendly. No dogs. (858) 755-1141
Beverly Hills
Dance Sundays With Debbie Allen and Friends returns for a fourth season of free outdoor classes at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. On Nov. 11, Allen, who is an award-winning actor, choreographer, television producer and founder of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, will teach a two-hour salsa class for all ages and abilities with choreographer Lyrik Cruz.
When: noon Nov. 11
Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. No dogs. (310) 746-4000
Murrieta
More than 10,000 people a year flock to Murrieta to see equestrians, bands, bikes and classic cars and to honor veterans at the city’s Veterans Day Parade. The action starts on Washington Avenue with a plane flyover and the National Anthem before heading to Town Square Park, where a field of honor with 2,018 full-size American flags awaits.
When: 1 p.m. Nov. 11
Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs OK. (951) 304-7275