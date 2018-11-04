Feeling arrgh about the weekend? Pirates, stars and planes will turn your time off on its ear

Celebrate the stars at the annual Night Sky Festival fundraiser at Joshua Tree National Park. Daytime activities include hiking, astronomer talks and a tour of the Orrery (a scale model of the solar system that’s big enough to walk through) at the Sky’s the Limit Observatory and Nature Center. End your day with an expert-guided tour of the constellations through 20 telescopes while listening to Native American flute music and sky stories. Tickets must be purchased in advance.