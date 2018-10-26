Is Mammoth ready for YotelPad? The micro hotel brand plans inexpensive vacation rentals in the Sierra ski town

Yotels’ micro-style rooms at airports and urban centers may be coming to a ski resort near you. The British-based hotel brand plans to apply its compact concept to the vacation rental market in the U.S., specifically in Mammoth Lakes, Calif.
YotelPad Mammoth plans to build 177 condominiiums at Minaret Drive and Main Street, providing easy access to nearby Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, a recent company news release said. It’s set to open in early 2021.
Visitors can stay a day or a year in the rentals, which are for sale but will be run like a hotel. Nightly stays are estimated to start at about $240.
Studio and family furnished "pads," as they're called, will be sized about 330 to 1,000 square feet, which barely sounds big enough for your skis and gear.
The idea is to maximize your living space by reconfiguring the furniture when it’s not in use and having ample storage space to keep items out of view.
For example, beds and bunk beds can be stowed into ceilings or walls by day; folding table and chairs perform double duty for work and dining; and a room divider can be set up anytime. Each unit has a small kitchen and bathroom as well as a TV and tech wall.
When it’s time to kick back, guests can head to common areas that include fire pits, a hot tub, an outdoor pool, fireplace, kids’ zone, games room, restaurant and bar, and other areas.
This isn’t the only YotelPad planned for an American ski resort.
Earlier in 2018, plans for YotelPad Park City near Utah’s Park City ski resort were announced. Its furnished apartments start at $290,000, according to the website. Both projects are being built in partnership with Replay Destinations.
In 2007, the first Yotel featuring capsule-style rooms at low prices opened at London’s Gatwick Airport. Since then, the brand has opened at London’s Heathrow and airports in Amsterdam and Paris (Charles de Gaulle), as well as in urban centers such as New York City, Boston and San Francisco.
