See Canada by train and bus on a tour that includes national parks, Niagara Falls

Skip the road trip and hit the rails on a trip through Canada, where you'll see old-growth rainforests, raging rivers and diverse wildlife at an easygoing pace through panoramic windows. This 12-day Vacations by Rail Adventure combines two rail journeys with bus tours, winding through the Canadian Rockies aboard the all-daylight Rocky Mountaineer train on the first leg of the trip. Participants spend time exploring Banff and Jasper national parks, then board VIA Rail's transcontinental train, the Canadian, for a trip to Toronto and a visit to Niagara Falls.
Dates: Through October 2018 and in 2019
Price: From $5,436 per person, double occupancy. Includes three nights on the Canadian, transportation on the Rocky Mountaineer between Vancouver and Banff, Canada, and transportation on VIA Rail's the Canadian to Toronto, as well as hotel lodging, some meals and excursions in Banff, the Columbia Icefields,Toronto and Niagara Falls. International airfare not included.
Info: (877) 929-7245, lat.ms/canadianrailtrip