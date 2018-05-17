See Canada by train and bus on a tour that includes national parks, Niagara Falls

Skip the road trip and hit the rails on a trip through Canada, where you'll see old-growth rainforests, raging rivers and diverse wildlife at an easygoing pace through panoramic windows. This 12-day Vacations by Rail Adventure combines two rail journeys with bus tours, winding through the Canadian Rockies aboard the all-daylight Rocky Mountaineer train on the first leg of the trip. Participants spend time exploring Banff and Jasper national parks, then board VIA Rail's transcontinental train, the Canadian, for a trip to Toronto and a visit to Niagara Falls.