7 epic day trips you can take by train from Union Station

Unpopular opinion: The train is the best mode of vacation transportation.

I’ll take the ease of ticket purchasing, relaxed atmosphere in the stations and breathtaking scenery of train travel over the stress of flying and angst of driving any day. I’ve ridden the train up and down the Southern California coast, taken the three-day Amtrak journey from L.A. to Seattle (twice!), spent a couple of days in a scenic car over the Canadian Rockies and traveled by rail in Europe and Japan. My observation is that people are just nicer when they’re traveling by train — except for that one guy who glared at me when my coffee splashed near him as we went over a particularly bumpy bridge in Oregon.

Dennis Mukai, an artist who lives in Ojai and travels frequently to San Juan Capistrano, San Diego and San Luis Obispo, started taking the train in 2018 when the horrific Montecito mudslides closed the 101 Freeway. “It’s now been six years,” he said. “ I rarely opt to drive as the train gives me the opportunity to read, catch up on my work or catch up on sleep.”

Taking a day trip via Amtrak is a great way to get a taste of train travel without committing to a multiday trip. In this guide, I highlight seven trips that start at Union Station, take three hours or less each way and have plenty of fun things to do within walking distance of the stations.

First, some travel tips:



Make your time at Union Station part of your itinerary. There’s nothing like walking through the majestic entrance and halls to experience all the romanticism of train travel. You can even kick off your trip at with a celebratory Bloody Mary at classic restaurant and bar Traxx. There are several parking options. Lot B, which is right in front of the entrance, usually has plenty of open spots and is $16 for the entire day. Other lots will get you closer to the tracks, but you’ll miss out on walking through the beautiful lobby.

You might consider upgrading to business class, as the price difference is not that significant (a recent search for a fare from L.A. to Santa Barbara was only $16 more than coach). The upsell will get you benefits such as priority boarding, less crowded cars, more leg room, a dedicated attendant, complimentary drinks and coffee and a surprisingly substantial snack box (mine had crackers, cheese, hummus, dried fruit, a beef stick and brownie crisps).