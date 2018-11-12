Advertisement

Paddle your way through remote Northwest Territories on women-only adventure

By Anne Harnagel
Nov 12, 2018 | 3:00 AM
Women can test their canoeing and camping skills on a rigorous trip in Canada’s remote Northwest Territories. (Wild Women Expeditions)

Explore Canada’s remote Northwest Territories on a female-only trip on the Keele River designed for those with some back-country camping and canoeing experience.

Participants will spend eight days paddling 186 miles of the Keele, dropping through Class I and II rapids to the Mackenzie River and the town of Tulita.

Other highlights include hiking and wildlife viewing; the area is home to caribou, moose, grizzlies and Dall sheep.

Participants must be able to paddle four to six hours a day and carry canoes and gear.

Dates: July 18-29

Price: From about $4,600 per person. Includes 10 nights’ camping, one hotel night, canoes and camping gear, all meals, female guides and round-trip ground and charter float-plane transportation. International airfare not included.

Info: Wild Women Expeditions, (888) 993-1222

