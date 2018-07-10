Advertisement

Antarctica expeditions go on sale, starting at $5,460 per person

By
Jul 10, 2018 | 6:15 AM
Antarctica expeditions go on sale, starting at $5,460 per person
Peregrine Adventures puts expeditions to Antarctica on sale, but only until the end of July. (Peregrine Adventures)

If you want to explore Antarctica and see penguins and whales, Peregrine Adventures has a cruise for you — and cabins are on sale.

The deal: You can go on the 11-day Photographer Series: Antarctic Explorer which will help you take great shots of Gentoo, Adelie and chinstrap penguins as well as whales and southern seal species. A main deck cabin with a window starts at $8,097 a person instead of $10,795.

Advertisement

The 11-day Pristine Antarctica starts at $5,460 a person (instead of $6,500); the 10-day Antarctic Explorer starts at $7,276 a person (instead of $10,395).

Participants explore remote areas by Zodiac boats on the expeditions, which begin and end in Ushuaia, Argentina.

When: You must book by July 31 to get the sale prices. Travel dates vary between November and March.

Info: Peregrines Photography Series: Antarctic Explorer, (855) 832-4859

ALSO

10-day budget tour of India, including airfare from L.A., for $1,500

Big Sur road coming back: Highway 1, closed for a year and a half because of massive slide, to reopen by July 20

Help reforest hurricane-damaged Puerto Rico by volunteering on your next vacation

Advertisement
Advertisement