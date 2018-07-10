Antarctica expeditions go on sale, starting at $5,460 per person

If you want to explore Antarctica and see penguins and whales, Peregrine Adventures has a cruise for you — and cabins are on sale.
The deal: You can go on the 11-day Photographer Series: Antarctic Explorer which will help you take great shots of Gentoo, Adelie and chinstrap penguins as well as whales and southern seal species. A main deck cabin with a window starts at $8,097 a person instead of $10,795.
The 11-day Pristine Antarctica starts at $5,460 a person (instead of $6,500); the 10-day Antarctic Explorer starts at $7,276 a person (instead of $10,395).
Participants explore remote areas by Zodiac boats on the expeditions, which begin and end in Ushuaia, Argentina.
When: You must book by July 31 to get the sale prices. Travel dates vary between November and March.
Info: Peregrines Photography Series: Antarctic Explorer, (855) 832-4859
