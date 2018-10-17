Paddlers, snorkelers, kayakers save $700 on Belize vacations with REI Adventures

If you didn’t get enough active vacation time this summer, REI Adventures has a fix for those who can get away in December. You can save $700 on multi-sport vacations to Belize that include zip-lining through the jungle, rappelling down a waterfall and snorkeling in pristine waters.
The deal: REI Adventures packs a lot of activities into these tours. Amid the action, there are villages and local cultures to explore. Prices below reflect member rates (a lifetime REI membership costs $20) and are based on double occupancy (the company will pair you up or you pay $699 to $799 for a single supplement).
►Glover’s Reef & Jungle Multisport, eight days, is discounted from $3,499 per person to $2,799 per person.
►The Ultimate Multisport, 10 days, is discounted from $3,999 per person to $3,299 per person.
When: Good for trips on selected dates in December.
Details: The tours include accommodations, meals, domestic flights, ground transportation within Belize, English-speaking guides, taxes as well as gear such as kayaks and stand-up paddleboards. International airfare is extra.
Group size is four to 14 or 16 on these tours.
Info: REI Adventures, (800) 622-2236
ALSO