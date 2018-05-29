Save with low-season deal at Arizona boutique hotel in Sedona's Oak Creek Canyon

Kimpton Amara Resort and Spa in Sedona, Ariz., offers visitors a 40% discount off its high season prices for travelers who visit midweek this summer. It's located in scenic Oak Creek Canyon, which makes the red-rock setting as special as the deal.
The deal: The Escape the Heat offer starts at $259 a night for stays Mondays through Thursdays, plus a nightly $29 resort fee. The fee includes use of the fitness center, steam and relaxation room at the spa, valet parking and a hotel shuttle. The deal includes a $20 credit at the 100-room resort.
Extras also include free yoga, lawn games, mountain bikes, nightly social hour and a nighttime program of stargazing with a local astronomer — complete with s'mores.
When: The offer is good for stays through Sept. 13.
Details: Depending on when you visit, rooms at Kimpton Amara can run $350 to $500 a night, reason enough to sample the resort at the lower summer rate.
Info: Kimpton Amara Resort and Spa, (877) 488-1908
