Save with low-season deal at Arizona boutique hotel in Sedona's Oak Creek Canyon

By
May 29, 2018 | 6:00 AM
An overview of the Kimpton Amara Resort and Spa in Sedona, Ariz. (Kimpton Amara Resort and Spa)

Kimpton Amara Resort and Spa in Sedona, Ariz., offers visitors a 40% discount off its high season prices for travelers who visit midweek this summer. It's located in scenic Oak Creek Canyon, which makes the red-rock setting as special as the deal.

The deal: The Escape the Heat offer starts at $259 a night for stays Mondays through Thursdays, plus a nightly $29 resort fee. The fee includes use of the fitness center, steam and relaxation room at the spa, valet parking and a hotel shuttle. The deal includes a $20 credit at the 100-room resort.

Extras also include free yoga, lawn games, mountain bikes, nightly social hour and a nighttime program of stargazing with a local astronomer — complete with s'mores.

The pool at the Kimpton Resort and Spa in Oak Creek Canyon.
The pool at the Kimpton Resort and Spa in Oak Creek Canyon. (Kimpton Amara Resort and Spa)

When: The offer is good for stays through Sept. 13.

Details: Depending on when you visit, rooms at Kimpton Amara can run $350 to $500 a night, reason enough to sample the resort at the lower summer rate.

Info: Kimpton Amara Resort and Spa, (877) 488-1908

