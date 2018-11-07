Legoland California will mark 20 years with free passes for birthday boys and girls

Legoland California Resort will turn 20 next year. To mark the milestone, the Southern California theme park will give free entry to children up to 12 years old who visit on their birthday.
The deal: The birthday deal announced Nov. 1 is good for a Resort Hopper ticket, which covers entry to the main Legoland California park, the Water Park (if it’s in season) and the Sea Life Aquarium. Kids whose birthdays fall on a day when the park is closed can arrange to visit another day. You need to register in advance to get the free pass at www.legoland.com/birthday. By the way, Legoland California opened March 20, 1999.
When: The offer is good Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2019.
Details: Resort Hopper walk-up tickets for kids start at $113, according to Legoland’s website. The deal is a good value for a family outing that can double as a birthday treat.
