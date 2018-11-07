Advertisement

Legoland California will mark 20 years with free passes for birthday boys and girls

By Mary Forgione
Nov 07, 2018 | 3:00 AM
Legoland California will treat kids who visit on their birthday with free admission. The deal lasts all 2019. (Legoland California Resort)

Legoland California Resort will turn 20 next year. To mark the milestone, the Southern California theme park will give free entry to children up to 12 years old who visit on their birthday.

The deal: The birthday deal announced Nov. 1 is good for a Resort Hopper ticket, which covers entry to the main Legoland California park, the Water Park (if it’s in season) and the Sea Life Aquarium. Kids whose birthdays fall on a day when the park is closed can arrange to visit another day. You need to register in advance to get the free pass at www.legoland.com/birthday. By the way, Legoland California opened March 20, 1999.

Legoland California held a splashy birthday party at the Carlsbad theme park Nov. 1.
Legoland California held a splashy birthday party at the Carlsbad theme park Nov. 1. (Sandy Huffaker / Legoland California Resort)

When: The offer is good Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2019.

Details: Resort Hopper walk-up tickets for kids start at $113, according to Legoland’s website. The deal is a good value for a family outing that can double as a birthday treat.

Info: Legoland California Resort’s 20th Birthday

