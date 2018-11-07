Legoland California will mark 20 years with free passes for birthday boys and girls

The deal: The birthday deal announced Nov. 1 is good for a Resort Hopper ticket, which covers entry to the main Legoland California park, the Water Park (if it’s in season) and the Sea Life Aquarium. Kids whose birthdays fall on a day when the park is closed can arrange to visit another day. You need to register in advance to get the free pass at www.legoland.com/birthday. By the way, Legoland California opened March 20, 1999.