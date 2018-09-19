Advertisement

Spend a night at the five-star Fairmont Grand Del Mar for $299 (instead of $500)

By Mary Forgione
Sep 19, 2018 | 6:10 AM
The lobby of the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego. (Fairmont Grand Del Mar)

The Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego this year earned three five-star ratings — for its hotel, restaurant and spa — from the Forbes Travel Guide. Now the luxury resort gives travelers a break with $299 rooms to mark its 11th anniversary.

The deal: The 400-acre property opened in 2007 as the Grand Del Mar until it was sold to the Fairmont brand in 2015.

The Fairmont Grand Del Mar opened in 2007. (Fairmont Grand Del Mar)

Rooms usually start at $500 a night. The anniversary price comes with a $50 food and beverage resort credit, free self-parking and a bottle of bubbly.

When: You must book by Sept. 30 for stays through Jan. 31. Price is based on availability.

Tested: I checked several overnight weekend dates in October and November and found the $299 price available for a room with one king-sized bed or two queen beds. This is a good deal for anyone who wants to sample why this resort receives so much buzz.

The entrance to the Fairmont Grand Del Mar, where you can stay for $299 a night through Jan. 31. (Fairmont Grand Del Mar)

Info: Fairmont Grand Del Mar, 5300 Grand Del Mar Court, San Diego; (858) 314-2000

