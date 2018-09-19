Spend a night at the five-star Fairmont Grand Del Mar for $299 (instead of $500)

The Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego this year earned three five-star ratings — for its hotel, restaurant and spa — from the Forbes Travel Guide. Now the luxury resort gives travelers a break with $299 rooms to mark its 11th anniversary.
The deal: The 400-acre property opened in 2007 as the Grand Del Mar until it was sold to the Fairmont brand in 2015.
Rooms usually start at $500 a night. The anniversary price comes with a $50 food and beverage resort credit, free self-parking and a bottle of bubbly.
When: You must book by Sept. 30 for stays through Jan. 31. Price is based on availability.
Tested: I checked several overnight weekend dates in October and November and found the $299 price available for a room with one king-sized bed or two queen beds. This is a good deal for anyone who wants to sample why this resort receives so much buzz.
Info: Fairmont Grand Del Mar, 5300 Grand Del Mar Court, San Diego; (858) 314-2000