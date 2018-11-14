Advertisement

Planning a trip to Grand Teton National Park? Here's a room discount good in winter and summer

By Mary Forgione
Nov 14, 2018 | 4:00 AM
Planning a trip to Grand Teton National Park? Here's a room discount good in winter and summer
If you're planning to visit Grand Teton National Park, nearby Jackson Hole Lodge in Jackson, Wyo., will discount rooms 25% during a five-day Black Friday-Cyber Monday sale. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Jackson Hole Lodge in Jackson, Wyo., will take 25% off room prices for travelers who book during its Black Friday-Cyber Monday sale.

The deal: The lodge, close to downtown Jackson and 10 minutes from the entrance to Grand Teton National Park, has 59 guest rooms, suites and condominiums.

Advertisement

Rooms on sale start at $156, down from $209. This deal works for winter skiers or summer hikers because it’s good for stays through the end of 2019.

A deluxe queen studio at Jackson Hole Lodge in Jackson, Wyo.
A deluxe queen studio at Jackson Hole Lodge in Jackson, Wyo. (Jackson Hole Lodge)

When: You must book between Nov. 22 and 26, and travel by December 2019. Sale prices are subject to availability.

Details: Choose your dates wisely; once you book and pay, your reservation is nonrefundable.

Info: Jackson Hole Lodge, 420 W. Broadway, Jackson; (307) 733-2992

ALSO

Maui's Wailea resorts are best in Hawaii, Condé Nast Traveler's readers say

Take a bite out of Eataly World, Italy's food theme park

What made this father/daughter hike in Yosemite work? Respect, reliance on each other and appreciating what it means to be young

Advertisement
Advertisement