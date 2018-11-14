Planning a trip to Grand Teton National Park? Here's a room discount good in winter and summer

Jackson Hole Lodge in Jackson, Wyo., will take 25% off room prices for travelers who book during its Black Friday-Cyber Monday sale.
The deal: The lodge, close to downtown Jackson and 10 minutes from the entrance to Grand Teton National Park, has 59 guest rooms, suites and condominiums.
Rooms on sale start at $156, down from $209. This deal works for winter skiers or summer hikers because it’s good for stays through the end of 2019.
When: You must book between Nov. 22 and 26, and travel by December 2019. Sale prices are subject to availability.
Details: Choose your dates wisely; once you book and pay, your reservation is nonrefundable.
Info: Jackson Hole Lodge, 420 W. Broadway, Jackson; (307) 733-2992
