Advertisement
California

Water shortage disrupts overnight stays at Grand Canyon hotels before Labor Day weekend

Visitors take photos and gather at lookout near Mather Point, at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.
Visitors take photos and gather at the lookout near Mather Point at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park in 2022.
(Robbin Goddard / Los Angeles Times)
By Sandra McDonald
Share via

Pipeline leaks at the Grand Canyon will shut down overnight hotel accommodations over Labor Day weekend, the National Park Service announced Thursday.

Officials found four significant breaks in the Transcanyon Waterline, reducing water supplies in the canyon and forcing multiple hotels inside the park to stop hosting overnight guests for the foreseeable future, according to a release.

Hotels booked in Tusayan, the town outside the Grand Canyon, will not be affected.

Water will be unavailable from spigots in South Rim dry campgrounds, but bathroom faucets will still work. Daytime food and beverage services will still be in operation.

Advertisement

“We are asking residents and visitors to help conserve water by limiting showers to five minutes or less, turning off faucets while shaving or brushing teeth, flushing toilets selectively, washing laundry with full loads, and reporting leaks to the appropriate offices,” the release said.

Arcadia, CA - June 17: Restrooms, now closed after a flood and debris flow in the Big Santa Anita Canyon area of the Angeles National Forest which has been closed since the Bobcat fire of 2020. Residents are concerned that once the public returns, human waste will pile up near their part-time residences, as well as the trail and sensitive areas like waterways. Photographed Monday, June 17, 2024 in Arcadia, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

Fecal fears pile up as an L.A. hiking mecca reopens — without half its bathrooms

Big Santa Anita Canyon, a beloved hiking area above Arcadia shuttered for years, is slated to open this fall. Some fear a lack of bathrooms means poop will pile up.

June 30, 2024

Hikers are warned to carry enough water or methods of filtering creek water while walking. There are no campfires allowed on the South Rim or inner canyon areas.

Built in the 1960s, the Transcanyon Waterline delivers water from the North Rim of the canyon to the South Rim, but it experiences frequent breaks and has exceeded its expected useful life, the park service said. There have been 85 major breaks along the waterline that have disrupted water delivery in the canyon since 2010.

Advertisement

Contractors are building a new waterline to replace the damaged existing structure. It will cost $208 million and is expected to be completed in 2027.

More to Read

California
Sandra McDonald

Sandra McDonald is a summer intern with the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. She grew up in north central Florida, just an hour south of the University of Florida where she studied journalism and worked with the local NPR station, WUFT, and Fresh Take Florida, a news service focused on statewide and political coverage.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement