New Play Disney Parks app lets you play interactive games while waiting in line at Disneyland

By
Jun 29, 2018 | 5:50 AM
Play Disney Parks mobile app will be available starting Saturday. (Disney Parks)

Need something to do while waiting in line at Disneyland? There's a new app for that -- and it's free.

Play Disney Parks app, which will make its debut Saturday, allows users to play interactive games at specific locations, learn stories about the attractions, listen to Disney playlists and challenge family and friends to Disney trivia, according to a news release.

For example, you can receive Tinker Bell’s "happy thoughts" when you’re at Peter Pan's Flight or receive galactic training missions while waiting on Space Mountain.

Kids who register (must be 13 or older) can rack up special digital achievements while completing certain feats around the park.

There's a comparable app for Disney World in Florida too.

Play Disney Parks joins the Disneyland app, which gives visitors real-time information such as park hours, wait times in lines and more.

Info: Play Disney Parks

