Pixar Fest is under way at Disney theme parks. Next up? Pixar Pier coming to California Adventure

By Mary Forgione
Apr 17, 2018 | 6:40 AM
Pixar Fest is under way at Disney theme parks. Next up? Pixar Pier coming to California Adventure
Slinky Dog and Woody from "Toy Story" appear in "Paint the Night" Parade at California Adventure Park. It's all part of Pixar Fest, which opened Friday. (Joshua Sudock / Disneyland Resort)

Pixar Fest debuted at Disneyland Parks on Friday with a multimedia fireworks show and two parades, "Pixar Play Parade" and the lighted "Paint the Night" Parade.

Visitors will see characters from Pixar Animation Studios' films including "Toy Story," "Monsters, Inc.," "Coco" and "Up" at events in Disneyland and California Adventure.

"Together Forever" fireworks celebrate Pixar stories as it lights up the sky over Disneyland Park.
"Together Forever" fireworks celebrate Pixar stories as it lights up the sky over Disneyland Park. (Joshua Sudock / Disneyland Resort)

"Together Forever" is the multimedia show in which fireworks light up the sky and projections with music display moments from 19 Pixar films. The Disneyland night event appears over Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Pixar Fest at Disney Parks will run through Sept. 3.
Pixar Fest at Disney Parks will run through Sept. 3. (Joshua Sudock / Disneyland Resort)
The "Pixar Play Parade" returns with an appearance from the iconic Pixar Lamp and Ball from the original Pixar short "Luxo Jr."
The "Pixar Play Parade" returns with an appearance from the iconic Pixar Lamp and Ball from the original Pixar short "Luxo Jr." (Rob Sparacio / Disneyland)
Characters Joy (left) and Sadness from "Inside Out" appear at the "Pixar Play Parade."
Characters Joy (left) and Sadness from "Inside Out" appear at the "Pixar Play Parade." (Rob Sparacio / Disneyland)
From the Pixar film "Up" are Wilderness Explorer Russell, left, the colorful flightless bird Kevin, and Carl Fredricksen.
From the Pixar film "Up" are Wilderness Explorer Russell, left, the colorful flightless bird Kevin, and Carl Fredricksen. (Rob Sparacio / Disneyland /)

The "Pixar Play Parade" in Disneyland starts with the Lamp and yellow Ball that leads off Pixar films. Characters from "Up" and "Inside Out" join the lineup too.
Sully from "Monsters, Inc." appears in the "Paint the Night" Parade.
Sully from "Monsters, Inc." appears in the "Paint the Night" Parade. (Joshua Sudock / Disneyland Resort)

"Paint the Night" Parade makes its way to California Adventure with fresh characters amid the 1 million LED lights depicting characters and tableaux from films. In June, a new float will debut with characters from "The Incredibles" and "Incredibles 2."

Visitors will hear songs from Pixar films performed by the seven-piece Pixarmonic Orchestra as well as "You've Got a Friend in Me" from a variety of performers, including the Disneyland Band, Straw Hatters and other groups.

Starting June 8, the Pixar Pals Dance Party gets under way in Disneyland's Tomorrowland Terrace where characters will mix with the crowds.

A rendering of Pixar Pier, set to open at Disney California Adventure park on June 23.
A rendering of Pixar Pier, set to open at Disney California Adventure park on June 23. (Disney / Pixar)

And that's not the only Pixar plan for the parks. Pixar Pier, a redo of Paradise Pier, at California Adventure will open June 23.

The main attraction is the Incredicoaster, which will replace California Screamin' with a new Midcentury Modern look. The pier will join the existing Cars Land, A Bug's Land and the Monsters Inc. dark ride.

A rendering of Jessie's Critter Carousel, a future attraction coming to Pixar Pier. It's inspired by the "Toy Story" character and story.
A rendering of Jessie's Critter Carousel, a future attraction coming to Pixar Pier. It's inspired by the "Toy Story" character and story. (Disney / Pixar)

The pier will feature four "neighborhoods" based on "The Incredibles," "Toy Story," "Inside Out" and a mix of Pixar film stories and characters. The iconic Mickey's Fun Wheel also will get a Pixar makeover with 24 gondolas depicting different characters from the studio's animated films.

Info: Disneyland Resorts

