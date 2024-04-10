Plan accordingly: These four Disneyland rides will be closed in coming weeks

Visitors ride the Disneyland Monorail past the Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland in Anaheim on March 11.

Planning a trip to Disneyland in the coming weeks? Make sure to double-check the schedule to make sure your favorite attraction isn’t out of commission.

Four Disneyland rides, including the Incredicoaster and Matterhorn Bobsleds, will be temporarily closing down in the coming weeks as part of the theme park’s regular maintenance.

The temporary closures are coming after the spring break crowds have started to dwindle at the Anaheim resort, and most of the attractions are expected to reopen before the summer crowds begin to arrive, a spokesperson for the theme park said.

The Incredicoaster is expected to be closed from April 8 to April 18 as part of the park’s regular refurbishment schedule. The Matterhorn Bobsleds are set to close on Mondays through Thursdays, starting April 15 and ending May 2.

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh will also be closing May 1 as part of the larger closure associated with work on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new attraction that is set to open later this year.

It’s not clear when The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh will reopen.

Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln will be shutting down April 16, and no reopening date has been announced.

The four attractions will be joined on the inactive list by the popular Haunted Mansion attraction, which was shut down earlier this year to add a new shop and improve wheelchair access.

Disneyland’s rides and attractions undergo regular maintenance and upgrades, and the park recommends that visitors check the theme park’s calendar for planned closures.