Get in on Easter egg hunts in the desert (Death Valley), in the snow (Mammoth) and on a farm (Big Bear)

The Easter egg hunt at the Oasis at Death Valley (formerly the Furnace Creek Resort) is a tradition that dates to the 1950s. Colorful eggs are scattered throughout historic date palms in the resort's garden. After the hunt, a buffet brunch is served at the inn's dining room, which includes seafood (shrimp cocktail, crab, smoked salmon, steamed mussels), eggs Benedict, carved beef tenderloin and more. A variety of pastries are served for dessert. Brunch costs $55 for adults, $35 for children ages 6 to 18, and free for kids younger than 6. This is a good opportunity to take a look at the recent renovation of the inn's 66 rooms, pool area and restaurants. Info: Oasis at Death Valley, Highway 190, Death Valley; (760) 786-2345