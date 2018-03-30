Get in on Easter egg hunts in the desert (Death Valley), in the snow (Mammoth) and on a farm (Big Bear)

Who says Easter egg hunts only take place in your backyard? California offers lots of places where families can enjoy taking the spring tradition on the road. Here are three.
Big Bear City
What would Easter be without real bunnies? Bear Valley Farms is hosting its first Easter egg hunts Saturday and Sunday. Kids can search out eggs but also go horseback riding, visit the petting zoo (pygmy goats, pigs and rabbits, among others) and take a hay ride. Hunts start at 1 p.m. both days. Kids can meet the Easter Bunny and Beary the Bear characters during a visit too. TIckets cost $15 each. Bear Valley Farms, 1601 E. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City; (909) 547-5424
Mammoth Lakes
If your kids want to hunt eggs in the snow, head to Mammoth Mountain ski area. You'll find hunts at the Main Lodge and Canyon Lodge. Hunters will be divided into the Little Kids Hunt (2 and younger) and the Big Kids Hunt (8 to 12 years old). An Easter parade at the village is to take place at 4 p.m.; the Woolly and Easter Bunny characters will be around for photos at 4:30 p.m. A Sunday service on the snow is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. at McCoy Station. All events are free. Info: Mammoth Mountain Easter Festivities, 10001 Minaret Road, Mammoth Lakes; (800) 626-6684
Death Valley
The Easter egg hunt at the Oasis at Death Valley (formerly the Furnace Creek Resort) is a tradition that dates to the 1950s. Colorful eggs are scattered throughout historic date palms in the resort's garden. After the hunt, a buffet brunch is served at the inn's dining room, which includes seafood (shrimp cocktail, crab, smoked salmon, steamed mussels), eggs Benedict, carved beef tenderloin and more. A variety of pastries are served for dessert. Brunch costs $55 for adults, $35 for children ages 6 to 18, and free for kids younger than 6. This is a good opportunity to take a look at the recent renovation of the inn's 66 rooms, pool area and restaurants. Info: Oasis at Death Valley, Highway 190, Death Valley; (760) 786-2345
Twitter: @latimestravel