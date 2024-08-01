Going to Joshua Tree to watch the Perseids meteor shower? Get ready to see a crowd

Clouds and the bright light of the rising full “pink moon” made it difficult to see the Lyrid meteor shower in Joshua Tree National Park in April. Park officials are warning visitors to prepare for large crowds for the Perseids meteor shower next week.

Joshua Tree National Park, a frequent refuge for stargazers fleeing the bright lights of California cities, is preparing for a surge in visitors during the Perseids meteor shower this month.

The Perseids meteor shower is visible each year in August when Earth ventures through trails of debris left behind by the ancient comet Swift-Tuttle. Spectators frequently flock to national parks such as Joshua Tree and other outdoor spaces to catch a glimpse of the celestial phenomenon.

And this year is no exception. Park officials are anticipating heavy traffic heading into Joshua Tree on Aug. 10 and 11.

“Due to the park’s proximity to major cities, traffic can be heavy and can cause delays of up to several hours,” officials wrote in a news release this week.

During the Perseids meteor shower last year, thousands of visitors arrived at Joshua Tree on the same night with cars lined up for miles on Highway 62. The Aurora Borealis sighting in March created similar heavy traffic, according to park officials.

Mother Nature put on a particularly spectacular show last year when the peak of the Perseids meteor shower fell on a Saturday with a new moon. The peak is expected to land this month on a Monday night with a first quarter moon, meaning the showers might not be quite as visible.

Officials suggest visitors intent on experiencing the meteor shower at the national park buy entrance passes in advance, which can minimize delays. Spectators should also consider downloading the park’s app to use offline while visiting as cell service can be spotty, officials said.

Joshua Tree National Park is one of five locations in California that’s a certified dark night sky area through DarkSky International, a nonprofit that aims to protect communities and wildlife from light pollution.

Julian, Borrego Springs, Anza-Borrego Desert State Park and Death Valley National Park are also on the organization’s list of approved dark night sky areas.