Eight places that look their best from the deck of a cruise ship

By land or by sea?

Some locales are best seen from the water; others are best when viewed from land.

But how do you know?

CruiseCritic.com has developed a list of eight places it thinks look better from the deck of a cruise ship than from land:

Norway

Norway gets Cruise Critics' first nod of approval.

"It's gloroius to enter Norway's major fiords,” the site says, “such as UNESCO World Heritage Site Geiranger Fiord, by the water, where you can get a close-up view of the famed Seven Sisters waterfall."

Another reason a cruise makes sense in Norway: It's an expensive country, and you may save money by eating and sleeping on board.

Inside Passage

Alaska's Inside Passage is No. 2 two on the list. This strip of land that stretches from Canada’s Yukon to British Columbia is hard to get to by land. And its glaciers are best seen from the sea.

Cuba

Cuba, a recent stop for American cruise ships, hasn't really geared up yet for extensive tourism. Hotels are limited, meaning it might be easier to visit by ship.

Russia

Russia isn’t always easy to visit. Visas can be a time-consuming proposition if you wish to visit St. Petersburg, so a Baltic cruise might be easier; they usually stop for three days, allowing significant time to tour.

Galápagos

The Galápagos Islands are 600 miles from Ecuador, and although there are several hotels, they're expensive and trap you in a single locale.

Antarctica

Eddy Hartenstein /Los Angeles Times It may be easier to see Antarctica from the deck of a cruise ship. Here, passengers sail the Grandidier Channel. It may be easier to see Antarctica from the deck of a cruise ship. Here, passengers sail the Grandidier Channel. (Eddy Hartenstein /Los Angeles Times)

Antarctica is a natural to see by ship. "To see the most marine and animal life, look for itineraries that have multiple landings," Cruise Critic says.

The Amazon

The Amazon gets the next vote from the website, which says that cruising is the only way to apprerciate it, because there are no roads.

The Nile

The Nile River comes in at No. eight. "A river cruise operated by an experienced company is the safest way to travel,” CruiseCritic says. “The more leisurely pace allows time to recuperate between temples."

ALSO:

Take a virtual undersea cruise with National Geographic in New York’s Times Square

Make like a polar explorer on a 15-day cruise to far-away Arctic islands

Cunard to grow to four cruise ships by 2022

CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel