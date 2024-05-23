Travel quiz: How well do you know the West Coast?

Travel writer Christopher Reynolds floats in a pond at the magnesium-chloride-rich waters of the Guerrero Negro saltworks in Guerrero Negro, Baja California Sur.

We at the L.A. Times have come up with a big list — 101 of the best West Coast experiences that a traveler can find. To build it, we roamed far and wide, because we know that if you’ve lived in the West for a while, you’ve probably covered some of this ground already.

But how much? This quiz will test your travel savvy when it comes to California, the Baja peninsula, Oregon, Washington and British Columbia. (You’re an expert on Rhode Island? We don’t care.)

If you score 10 of 10, you should probably apply to National Geographic. If your score is under 5, don’t worry. You could spend three lifetimes learning about the West and never finish.

In the list itself — right this way — you’ll find fresh information on plenty of new destinations and some you’ve long meant to visit or revisit.

And, if you’ve had even the slightest bit of fun racking your brain to recall what you’ve recently read, be sure to check out our weekly News Quiz, which recaps the week’s news every Friday morning.