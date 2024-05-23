Advertisement
Travel quiz: How well do you know the West Coast?

Aerial drone photo on man floating in teal water with colorful typography centered, saying "West Coast 101" and a 2024 stamp
Travel writer Christopher Reynolds floats in a pond at the magnesium-chloride-rich waters of the Guerrero Negro saltworks in Guerrero Negro, Baja California Sur.
(Photo by Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times; logo typography by Jacky Sheridan / For The Times)
By Christopher Reynolds
 and Adam Tschorn
We at the L.A. Times have come up with a big list — 101 of the best West Coast experiences that a traveler can find. To build it, we roamed far and wide, because we know that if you’ve lived in the West for a while, you’ve probably covered some of this ground already.

Four photos of boulders, mountains, trees and a church with the words "let's go!" in front and a stamp in the corner.

The 101 best West Coast experiences

Essential things to do, see and eat right now in California, Oregon, Washington, the Baja Peninsula and British Columbia. Ready to explore?

May 16, 2024

But how much? This quiz will test your travel savvy when it comes to California, the Baja peninsula, Oregon, Washington and British Columbia. (You’re an expert on Rhode Island? We don’t care.)

If you score 10 of 10, you should probably apply to National Geographic. If your score is under 5, don’t worry. You could spend three lifetimes learning about the West and never finish.

In the list itself — right this way — you’ll find fresh information on plenty of new destinations and some you’ve long meant to visit or revisit.

And, if you’ve had even the slightest bit of fun racking your brain to recall what you’ve recently read, be sure to check out our weekly News Quiz, which recaps the week’s news every Friday morning.

Christopher Reynolds

Born and raised in California, Christopher Reynolds has written about travel, the outdoors, arts and culture for the Los Angeles Times since 1990.

Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

