A klutz's guide to a weekend at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon

The last time I visited the Grand Canyon, I was a teenager … eons ago. But hey, compared with the national park's age — 2 billion years or so — I'm a youngster. Last spring, my husband and I arrived at the South Rim and immediately took a hike on the steep Bright Angel Trail. Plot twist: I twisted my ankle. I was forced to rewrite the script for a weekend of hiking, so I found other ways to amuse myself, while my husband cheerfully plodded on without me. Thanks to the park's excellent shuttle-bus system, visitors can enjoy the canyon on many levels: history to learn, ever-changing vistas and even good shopping. The tab: We spent $410 for two nights at the Yavapai Lodge and about $180 for meals.