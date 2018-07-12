Take me out to a Quakes game on a weekend escape to Rancho Cucamonga

As a dedicated Dodger fan and lover of baseball, I’m good for about 200 games a year, in person or on TV. But I’d never been to a minor league game. An open date on the big league schedule in May seemed the ideal time to change that. So off we went, my wife, Beth, and I, on an overnight to Rancho Cucamonga to see the Dodgers-affiliated Quakes of the Class A Advanced California League. LoanMart Field, previously known as the Epicenter, is a three-mile drive east of Interstate 10. For Beth’s birthday. Because I’m a romantic. With a 10:30 a.m. start for Education Day (think: kids on field trips) and nothing resembling Chavez Ravine traffic, we pulled in and parked wherever we wanted for $5. For $30 we bought two front-row seats over the Quakes dugout and an interaction with After Shock, the team mascot. We would pay $1,100 for the same view in Los Angeles and probably without the experience of having catcher Steve Berman toss Beth a souvenir baseball. She was as excited as a little girl and totally adorable. The tab: $118 on Priceline for our hotel, $120 for meals and $18 for gas.