Escapes: A golden time for the Golden State as a wave of beachside bargains rolls in

I can’t claim that I’m reading National Geographic’s gorgeous second edition “Journeys of a Lifetime” as much as dipping into it whenever I can steal a few minutes. Of the 500 journeys it recommends, I haven’t found one I would not do (except maybe hang gliding over Rio, which I might do if I were a little braver). Otherwise, who would not want to explore the Wicklow Mountains of Ireland in a horse-drawn caravan, see polar bears in Canada or let the pleasures of the Nile unfold before you as you drift by in a hot-air balloon? The book costs $40, but by my calculation, that’s just 8 cents an adventure.