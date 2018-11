Escapes: A golden time for the Golden State as a wave of beachside bargains rolls in

We’re doing what many people are doing: gearing up for a very busy holiday travel season. If Thanksgiving 2017 is any indication, more of us than ever will be traveling at Thanksgiving. Last year, 51 million drove, AAA said, and more than 28 million flew, Airlines for America said. Check out our Nov. 18 issue, when we’ll be writing about the vast improvement in food at LAX, how to get into town from airports around the country, tips for families, whether they’re flying, driving or taking the train, and the worst travel mistakes you can make at the holidays — or any time — and how not to make them.