Escapes: You must remember this — getting there isn’t always half the fun, but being there is

As you face whatever obstacles lie on the path between you and the turkey, remember that most travel is not about the getting there; it’s about the being there. So, keep your eye on the prize: the welcoming hug from mom or your grandkids; leftovers that sometimes taste better than the meal; the plotting and planning for Black Friday shopping. Remember whatever it is that warms your heart. We don’t promise it will make you forget the traffic or the airport delays, but when you think back 20 years from now, the aggravation will be a mere footnote in your travel history.