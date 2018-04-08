Advertisement

Films & programs for the week of April 8: Camping in California, packing tips and desert survival

CAMPING

Workshop

Learn what you need to take and special considerations for camping in California, including gear, regional resources and areas to camp.

When, where: 7-8:30 p.m. April 10 at REI stores in Santa Monica, 402 Santa Monica Blvd., and Woodland Hills, 6220 Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Admission, info: Free. (310) 458-4370 for Santa Monica; (818) 703-5300 for Woodland Hills.

TRAVEL

Seminar

Angel Castellanos will share his latest tips on traveling with technology, packing and safety and security.

When, where: 6:30 p.m. April 13 at the Adventure 16 store, 11161 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

Admission, info: Free. (310) 473-4574.

JOSHUA TREE

Workshop

Learn the big five skills need to safely explore the desert landscape.

When, where: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 14, Joshua Tree Visitor Center, 6554 Park Blvd.

Admission, info: $70. (760) 367-5535.

