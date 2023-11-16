15 Angeleno-approved alternatives to L.A.’s usual tourist spots

So a loved one is in town and wants to explore Los Angeles like a rookie.

Perhaps your brother needs to visit the In-N-Out closest to LAX instead of the far less obnoxious location in your neighborhood. Or your childhood friend wants to take a movie studio tour in 95-degree weather. Maybe your mom — bless her heart — is forcing you to drive across the city during rush hour just to learn firsthand that there’s never any parking at Griffith Observatory in the hour before sunset.

Planning your weekend? Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.

All Angelenos have been there before, and though some memories are worth braving the hassles that come with a visit to the most well-known spots in town, we still can strive to make our lives easier. Thankfully, L.A. is massive, which means that there are plenty of ways to enjoy local wonders with thinner crowds and better parking.

If a friend is dying to set foot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, sure, fine, oblige. We’re not discounting any of these popular spots — many attract hordes of tourists for good reason. But if your visitors are open to following your lead, consider guiding them to one of these 15 alternative (yet completely worthwhile) activities that are slightly less traveled.