Photos of getty gardens, observatory, statue, gondolier, and Swingers Coffee Shop
(Los Angeles Times photo illustration; Photos by Julia Carmel)
Travel & Experiences

15 Angeleno-approved alternatives to L.A.’s usual tourist spots

By Julia CarmelStaff Writer 
So a loved one is in town and wants to explore Los Angeles like a rookie.

Perhaps your brother needs to visit the In-N-Out closest to LAX instead of the far less obnoxious location in your neighborhood. Or your childhood friend wants to take a movie studio tour in 95-degree weather. Maybe your mom — bless her heart — is forcing you to drive across the city during rush hour just to learn firsthand that there’s never any parking at Griffith Observatory in the hour before sunset.

All Angelenos have been there before, and though some memories are worth braving the hassles that come with a visit to the most well-known spots in town, we still can strive to make our lives easier. Thankfully, L.A. is massive, which means that there are plenty of ways to enjoy local wonders with thinner crowds and better parking.

If a friend is dying to set foot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, sure, fine, oblige. We’re not discounting any of these popular spots — many attract hordes of tourists for good reason. But if your visitors are open to following your lead, consider guiding them to one of these 15 alternative (yet completely worthwhile) activities that are slightly less traveled.

CA - October 16: Angels Crest Highway for the 16 Angeleno-approved alternatives to tourist traps. ( / Lila Seidman )
(Lila Seidman / Los Angeles Times)

Instead of PCH, cruise down Angeles Crest Highway

La Cañada Flintridge Scenic drive
By Lila Seidman
Cruising down the Pacific Coast Highway is as iconic L.A. as “Baywatch,” the Beach Boys and that guy who roller skates while jamming on an electric guitar on the Venice Boardwalk. Taking in the glittering Pacific Ocean and breathtaking bluffs at speed evokes a surfs-up type of glamour — until you hit traffic and spy the 12th influencer photoshoot in the span of an hour.

Thankfully, there’s another scenic route through the region’s natural beauty — and it’s equally compatible with a convertible. Starting in the northern L.A. County suburb of La Canada, the two-lane Angeles Crest Highway — a portion of State Route 2 — snakes high up into the San Gabriel Mountains and Angeles National Forest. In lieu of an ocean breeze, motorists are treated to woodsy vistas and sweeping views of the metropolis below at every hairpin turn.

A major stretch of the highway recently reopened after a months-long closure, making it an opportune time to explore a wealth of freshly accessible vistas. (Some areas are still undergoing repairs from fierce winter storms so check the latest updates before you head out.)

If you’d like to make a day of the excursion, pull over and scope out one of the many trails etched into the mountains — or turn off at Red Box junction and head up to historic Mt. Wilson Observatory. For a strenuous hike, try Strawberry Peak Trailhead, where you can triumphantly top out at a nearly 6,200-foot summit. When closures don’t block access, you can drive the entire 66-mile length of the highway into Wrightwood, a quaint mountain town that’s worth a pit stop to lap up some ice cream and small-town charm.
CA - May 29: Baldwin Hills for the 16 Angeleno-approved alternatives to tourist traps. (Julia Carmel / Los Angeles Times)
(Julia Carmel / Los Angeles Times)

Instead of Griffith Park, watch the sunset at Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook

Culver City Scenic Spot
By Julia Carmel
I know, I know — you love Griffith Park! Trust me, so do I. But one of the most popular reasons that people visit Griffith is to watch the sun set over the city, which makes those early-evening hours a hellish time to find parking anywhere within a steep 30-minute walk of the observatory, which has the best views.

Instead, you can drive over to the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook, where there’s a fairly roomy parking lot at the top of the hill that costs $2 an hour (or $6 for the whole day). From the lot, you can walk about five minutes to a giant concrete platform that sits atop the 282-step Culver City stairs. There you’ll find a sweeping view of Los Angeles that spans the ocean, downtown L.A., the Hollywood Sign and even Griffith Observatory. The overlook also has paths that wind around the top of the hill, so you can snag a bench facing whichever direction you’re enjoying the most.
MT WILSON, CA - JULY 13, 2019: Star-gazers arrive early to wait for darkness and a glimpse of the solar system through the 100-inch telescope at the Mt. Wilson Observatory on July 13, 2019 in Mt. Wilson, California.(Gina Ferazzi/Los AngelesTimes)
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Instead of Griffith Observatory, see the stars at Mount Wilson Observatory

Pasadena Observatory
By Lila Seidman
Unbeknownst to many Angelenos, Griffith Observatory is not the only gateway to the cosmos in tinseltown.

Mount Wilson Observatory, perched high on a peak in the San Gabriel Mountains, stands as another vintage testament to Los Angeles’ once-dark skies — before the city lights drowned out the starlight. Accessible by way of a winding road off the Angeles Crest Highway, it still feels worlds away from the bustling megapolis below.

Unlike Griffith, the observatory above Pasadena doesn’t offer panoramic views of the Hollywood Sign and can’t say James Dean graced the grounds for a film shoot. But the nearly 120-year-old institution holds a scientific claim to fame: A century ago, astronomer Edwin Hubble gazed through the observatory’s Hooker 100-inch telescope and spied celestial phenomena he would use to prove that we’re not alone in the universe. Our galaxy is just one of many in an expanding space.

The prodigious telescope that enabled Hubble’s and other luminaries’ universe-altering discoveries marked an engineering feat when it was completed in 1917, becoming the world’s largest telescope until 1949. More than 100 years later, it’s still the observatory’s biggest draw.

On some ticketed nights (sadly all sold for 2023), members of the public can peer through the hulking instrument into our celestial backyard. Every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., visitors are welcome to observe the telescope from a viewing window housed in a white dome on the woodsy campus. Nearby is the rudimentary but charming one-room Astronomical Museum, which provides an overview of the observatory’s beginnings and notable scientific achievements.

If you want to make a day of it, take advantage of one of the many hikes that crisscross the mountain. Pro tip: at 5,715 feet, the observatory is elevated enough to offer a cool respite when temperatures soar below. In winter, it can snow.
Exterior of the historic Herald Examiner Building
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Instead of the Annenberg Community Beach House, marvel at Julia Morgan’s Herald Examiner building

Downtown L.A. Historical Landmark
By Lisa Boone
Instead of fighting bumper-to-bumper traffic on PCH to glimpse the Julia Morgan-designed guest house and pool at the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica, why not head downtown and take in one of her more impressive designs — the Herald Examiner building?

Located on the corner of Broadway and 11th streets, the building was boarded up and in disrepair after the newspaper shut down in 1989. Today, it is used as a learning center for Arizona State University following an extensive remodel. Sadly, you can’t just walk inside and tour the interiors and stunning lobby, but you can still enjoy the Mission Revival building from the street, with its impressive Moorish, Spanish, and Italian touches and cupolas covered in yellow and blue tile. The public can arrange tours by contacting ASU’s Elizabeth Tam at ewtam@asu.edu.

(Publisher William Randolph Hearst commissioned Morgan, California’s first licensed female architect, to design the headquarters for his Los Angeles Examiner newspaper in 1913 and was so pleased with her work that he hired her to design her most famous project, San Simeon, five years later).

This stretch of Broadway is great for an architectural walking tour, and you’ll find plenty of shopping (Urban Outfitters, West Elm, PacSun, Paul Smith), chic boutique hotels (Hoxton, Proper, Ace) and restaurants (Caldo Verde, Zinque, LOAM, Tacos Mexico), along the way. Travel three blocks north to Eighth and Broadway — past the Spanish Gothic ACE Hotel and theater and the Art Deco Eastern Columbia Building and you’ll find the Baroque Revival style Tower Theatre Apple Store, which, like the Herald Examiner, was once abandoned and has now been reborn. Go inside the former movie palace, even if you’re not interested in purchasing something from the store. It is filled with opulent details that are well worth your time, including a grand lobby inspired by Charles Garnier’s Paris Opera House, ornate crystal chandeliers, a restored stained-glass window in a fleur-de-lis pattern and perhaps most arresting, ceiling murals depicting clouds in skies of blue.

Many metered parking spaces and multiple parking lots are nearby if you want to park and walk. But be careful when you read the signs at independent lots because prices can be misleading.
CA - October 08: Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum for the 16 Angeleno-approved alternatives to tourist traps. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Instead of the Hollywood Bowl, catch a show at the Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum

Topanga Theater
By Christopher Reynolds
There’s only one Hollywood Bowl. But if you’re after a more intimate summertime outdoor arts venue that resonates deeply with Southern California nature, culture and politics, Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum is your place.

The open-air theater is tucked into Topanga Canyon, the stage and seats laid out in a forest, with a big screen above to catch acorns and make shade.

Though Will Geer is best known nationally for playing the grandfather in “The Waltons” from 1972 until his death in 1978, his acting career spanned four decades. Along the way he made his mark as a labor organizer and dissident (blacklisted in the 1950s) and a longtime friend of Woody Guthrie (1912-1967).

In the early 1950s, Geer and his wife Herta Ware bought the Topanga property. Geer, who had a botany degree from the University of Chicago, planted extensive gardens and invited other blacklisted writers and performers entertain each other. Guthrie briefly lived in a shack that theatergoers pass on the way to their seats.

“They did Shakespeare in the dirt,” said Theatricum office manager Gina Shansey. “For free. It was a pass-the-hat type situation.”

The Theatricum main stage, now much upgraded but still rustic, seats 299 people. The theater company, born formally in the ‘70s, runs a summer season that usually includes multiple works by Shakespeare, at least one other work and closes with a night of songs and stories about Woody Guthrie or Pete Seeger (in alternating years). It’s largely a family operation, led by producing artistic director Ellen Geer (Will Geer’s daughter), and associate artistic director Willow Geer (Ellen Geer’s daughter).

The season usually runs early June to early October and Theatricum also stages improv comedy and occasional concerts (in summer), a one-night winter holiday event and educational programming. Adult admission to the plays is usually $30-$40.

Seating is on wooden benches; be sure to grab one of the cushions that staffers offer as audiences enter. It’s also wise to bring mosquito repellent.

Guests are invited to bring picnics to share on the 14-acre grounds, which include many chairs, tables and fountains; an outlet selling snacks and drinks (The Hamlet Hut); a bust of Will Geer; and, beneath the earth, his and Herta’s ashes. Most visitors park in the theater’s dirt lot for $10 or along Topanga Canyon Boulevard.
Tail o' the Pup, the iconic West Hollywood hot dog stand that featured in celebrity photoshoots and album covers for decades, closed in 2005. This month it's back under new ownership from historic preservation-minded hospitality company 1933 Group.
(Maxim Shapovalov / Tail o’ the Pup)

Instead of Pinks, grab a hot dog at Tail o’ the Pup

West Hollywood American
By Danielle Dorsey
Skip the line at Pink’s and fill up on L.A. history (and hot dogs) at Tail o’ the Pup instead, a delightful, 18-foot hot dog-shaped stand on Santa Monica Boulevard that was originally founded in 1946. Restored by the 1933 Group and reopened last year, the menu features old-school items like a split and grilled pup with grilled onions and house mustard on a toasted bun as well as a Chicago-style dog with all the fixings, plus updates that cater to broader diets, including a vegan dog and gluten-free buns.

You’ll also find a kid-friendly “puppy” dog that comes in a puppy-shaped bun, a doggy menu, corn dogs, cheeseburgers, French fries, onion rings, milkshakes, soft serve, and plenty of hot dog add-ons, including chili. You’ll pick up your selections from the counter inside, but I suggest enjoying them in the classic diner-inspired environment with a row of yellow bar stools overlooking street traffic and a second-story covered patio.
CA - July 20: Naples Canals for the 16 Angeleno-approved alternatives to tourist traps. (Julia Carmel / Los Angeles Times)
(Julia Carmel / Los Angeles Times)

Instead of the Venice Canals, paddle around the Naples Canals

Long Beach Beach
By Julia Carmel
The Venice Canals in Venice Beach aren’t exactly a tourist trap, and in fact, they can be quite lovely. But options to tour or canoe in the canals can be limited. Instead, head down to Long Beach’s Naples Canals, which are quaint and covered in beautiful holiday decorations every year. There, you can wander around multi-million dollar mansions on foot or rent a variety of boats, gondolas, paddle boards and kayaks at a variety of price points. My favorite thing to do in the area is take a Venetian style gondola ride ($120 for two), which is a sweet BYOB activity that’s equal parts absurd and charming. For larger groups, there are also 21’ Duffy boat in the area that fit 12 people for $125 an hour. After exploring the Naples canals, there are also plenty of places to eat along nearby Second Street, which has the vibe of a small beach town.
Read AllRead Less
Hollywood Reservoir
(Julia Carmel / Los Angeles Times)

Instead of hiking to the Hollywood Sign, see it from the Hollywood Reservoir

Hollywood Hills Park
By Julia Carmel
Though some people are hellbent on hiking to the Hollywood Sign to see it up close and personal, there are lots of other fine ways to see the sign to see those iconic letters. I like to bring visitors to the Hollywood Reservoir, which is a picture-perfect spot that has a beautiful view of both the reservoir and the sign. The drive there is lovely, with small streets winding through the beautiful homes of the Hollywood Hills, and I usually park at 6398 Weidlake Drive — a modest lot for reservoir visitors — which is just a few paces from a great view of the sign.

Some people prefer to snap photos on the other side of the reservoir and Upper Hollywood Reservoir, near the Mulholland Dam and Lake Hollywood Park, but street parking there is far more competitive.
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 09: (14. BEACHWOOD CANYON WALK #34). The Saroyan Stairs were built of granite in 1923 and declared an historic cultural monument by the city of Los Angeles in 1991. The double-stairs connect Woodshire and Belden Drives in the Hollywoodland neighborhood of Los Angeles. Be warned that weekends and holidays require a parking permit to park in the neighorhood. Photographed on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Or instead of Mulholland Highway, see the Hollywood sign from the Beachwood Canyon stairs walk

Hollywood Hills Walk
By Jeanette Marantos
If you have hearty visitors just dying to see the Hollywood sign but you don’t want to fight traffic on Mulholland Highway, this is the walk for you. But even if they’re indifferent to L.A.’s iconic sign, this strenuous loop walk will fill everyone up with historic stairs, scenic views and winding, charming streets full of unique quintessentially L.A vintage homes. Your visitors will have lots of opportunities to take selfies with the sign looming in the background, while oogling some pretty impressive homes (and maybe a celebrity or two who happens to be outside.)

I’ve detailed the walk, step by step, in my guide to L.A.’s hardest staircases. Find full walking directions there. A couple of important notes before you start: We took this walk on a Sunday, when there was far too much traffic and too many people walking up the hill to see the sign. If possible, try to schedule this walk on a weekday, when the crowds will be thinner, and stop in at the excellent Beachwood Cafe for a delicious meal (open daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. except Mondays, when it’s open 4 to 9 p.m.). On Sunday, the wait was way too long for two ravenous walkers.
Crowd settles in at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Instead of TCL Chinese Theatre (and the Hollywood Walk of Fame), watch a movie at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Hollywood Outdoor Movies
By Julia Carmel
Though I have no personal beef with the TCL Chinese Theatre, I’d rather go to any movie theater that’s not along the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Sure, it’s hypothetically worthwhile to take a photo of the celebrity handprints outside of the theater or the pink stars for Shrek and Pitbull that line the street nearby, but you will never find a Los Angeles resident willingly wandering that 1.3 mile stretch of Hollywood Boulevard.

For those who want to spend a more interesting night among Hollywood’s stars, Cinespia plans dozens of movies in Hollywood Forever Cemetery every summer. Some of the stars are literally there — Hollywood Forever is the final resting place for lots of celebrities including Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney. The cemetery has been a backdrop in shows and movies such as “Insecure” and “Under the Silver Lake” (2018) and music performances by Lana Del Rey, Big Thief and others.

Past screenings have included “Gremlins” (1984), “Showgirls” (1995) and the more recent “A Star is Born” (2018), and run from May through September (though there are sometimes special Halloween screenings). Attendees are welcome to bring their own picnics, beer and wine, though food and drinks are also available for purchase. Parking passes are sold online through Cinespia, which can make the night a bit smoother, and I’d recommend bringing a blanket and some low chairs or pillows for comfort.
CA - October 09: Getty Villa for the 16 Angeleno-approved alternatives to tourist traps. (Julia Carmel / Los Angeles Times)
(Julia Carmel / Los Angeles Times)

Instead of the Getty Center, see Greek and Roman art at the Getty Villa

Pacific Palisades Art Museum
By Julia Carmel
The Getty Center and the Getty Villa are two sides of the same coin: they both house beautiful collections of European art at sites with gorgeous views of the ocean. Parking at each spot is $20 — but if you’re visiting both on the same day, you can just pay the fee once. And both are absolutely worth a visit.

But if you have visitors who want to check Malibu or an adjacent beach, the Getty Villa can be a great way to optimize your day.

While the Getty Center is in a fairly isolated spot along the 405, the villa sits along the Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades, sandwiched right between Topanga and Santa Monica. The Villa is a meticulous recreation of ancient Roman country houses that has picturesque fountains, a herb garden and two peristyles, making it the perfect spot to bring any art history geeks or aspiring influencers in your life. It has a smaller collection than the Getty Center, but the Villa’s assortment of ancient Greek, Roman and Etruscan art makes it perfect for a quick stop on a packed itinerary. Once you leave the Getty Villa, it’s worth driving a few minutes up to the Reel Inn Malibu for some fresh fish and cheap drinks.
CA - October 16: Pann's Diner for the 16 Angeleno-approved alternatives to tourist traps. (Kailyn Brown / Los Angeles Times)
(Kailyn Brown / Los Angeles Times)

Instead of Swingers, sip a mimosa at Pann's

Westchester Diner
By Kailyn Brown
It’s understandable why Swingers Diner has a special place in the hearts of longtime Angelenos and tourists alike. For locals, the Americana-inspired diner was the go-to spot after a night of partying in the 1990s, while the allure for visitors has been to snapping photos in one of the tartan pattern-covered booths like Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow in the 1997-flick “Romy and Michele.” But most people will tell you that they went to Swingers for the vibes — and continue to go for nostalgia — but not for the food.

If you’re looking for a retro diner that serves up delicious comfort meals and has Hollywood appeal, then head over to Pann’s in Westchester instead. Open since 1958, Pann’s is known for its hotcake plates — you can choose waffles, french toast or pancakes — which comes with one side and one protein (including options like bacon, a pork chop, fiery beef link and fried chicken wings) for $18.95, as well as their mouthwatering “Dreamburger” (starts at $10.55). At $5.95, their mimosas — flavor options include orange, cranberry, mango, strawberry, peach or guava — may be among the most affordable options in Los Angeles. (Mimosas are $7.95 at Swingers.)

Pann’s red leather booths and long line of bar stools have also served as the backdrop for several TV shows and films, including Issa Rae’s “Insecure” and the 2005-flick “Bewitched.” And no one blinks an eye when social media influencers take photos inside the diner, while posing with one of Pann’s tasty milkshakes (chocolate, vanilla or strawberry). The best part, though, is that the restaurant is less than five miles away from LAX, making it a perfect pit stop for a bite either before or after flying out of the airport.
CA - October 18: MOCA for the 16 Angeleno-approved alternatives to tourist traps. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Instead of the Broad, wander around the Museum of Contemporary Art

Downtown L.A. Art Museum
By Christopher Reynolds
The Broad — that bold contemporary art space near Disney Hall that looks like a great white cheese-grater — gets most of the buzz among museumgoers on Grand Avenue these days. Nothing wrong with that. It’s got plenty of juicy works and the energy in its galleries is as high as that oversized table it has by Robert Therrien.

But wait. The Museum of Contempory Art, a pioneer in the push to make Grand Avenue a cultural corridor, is just across the street and a few blocks away.

If you’d like some quiet time with Jackson Pollock, Alexis Smith, Patssi Valdez, Cy Twombly and other big names and bold innovators in art since 1940, MOCA can deliver it. Like the Broad, it’s free (so long as you book time-specific admission on line in advance). It covers a lot of the same artistic territory. It has a good-sized shop. And you probably won’t have to stand in line.

I revisited on a recent weekday and found the galleries splendidly uncrowded, except for a couple of school groups. Wrangled closely by museum staffers, the kids carried folding stools from room to room, wrestling with the idea (as demonstrated on every side) that art can be almost anything.

All of MOCA’s art is on one level. Among the portraits, assemblages, photos, videos sculptures and abstract paintings in MOCA, you see a lot of limits being tested.

Much of the Grand Avenue space is dominated by the museum’s permanent collection, as represented through May 5 by “Long Story Short,” a survey of art since the 1940s drawn from the 7,500 pieces the museum owns. One of my favorites: the big black and blue blob by Mark Rothko.

Through March 10, the museum is also featuring “Mapping an Art World: Los Angeles in the 1970s-80s,” which is when MOCA came to life. The show highlights more than 200 artworks and pieces of ephemera, including work by Eleanor Antin, John Baldessari, Mike Kelley, Claes Oldenburg and Ed Ruscha, along with photos by Joe Deal of the MOCA building, designed by Arata Isozaki, going up from 1984-1986.

MOCA (which also runs a Geffen Contemporary space on Central Avenue) closes on Monday. Its open hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays except Thursday (when it stays open until 8 p.m.); and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.
A person walks into cannabis dispensary past a horse sculpture
(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

Instead of the sidewalk outside MedMen, light a joint at the Woods

West Hollywood Dispensary
By Adam Tschorn
When you arrive in town, resist heading to the cookie-cutter MedMen dispensary that’s close to the airport and seek out a Southland dispensary that has something unique to offer. While I’d usually suggest patronizing one of L.A.’s small — but steadily growing — number of social equity dispensaries (the speakeasy-themed Josephine & Billie’s is a favorite) the reality of being a canna-tourist in the Golden State means you’ll need some place to legally puff your purchase. It’s against the law to consume cannabis in public places or on private property — like in a hotel room — unless you have the owner’s OK. And that means making a beeline to one of the three open dispensaries/cannabis consumption lounges in West Hollywood, a city within a city that’s determined to become the Amsterdam of the West.

The best of the bunch is probably the Woods — for several reasons. First, it’s got serious celebrity cache (among those with an ownership stake are Bill Maher, John McEnroe and herbal advocate Woody Harrelson, who has been known to say hello to folks when he’s on property). Second, right behind the pot shop is the Ganja Giggle Garden, a leafy green oasis filled with Buddha statues, cat-sized koi and stylishly appointed cannabis-consumption cabanas that can be reserved for your puffing pleasure (as well a a communal space for the spur-of-the-moment pop-in sesh to unfold). Third, and most importantly are the products stocking the dispensary shelves, a bumper crop of California’s craft cannabis (including outdoor, sungrown weed, product from legacy farmers and herb grown in comparable-to-organic conditions) from brands like Sol Spirit, Huckleberry Hill Farms and No Till Kings as well as a deep bench of L.A.-area favorites like Pure Beauty (look for the brand’s 10-packs of “babies” — .35-gram mini-joints for on-the-go sightseers) and Papa & Barkley tinctures and topicals.
INGLEWEOOD, CA - May 11, 2022: The signature dish of fried catfish, grits, eggs, a side of cornbread and a sunset soft drink at The Serving Spoon Restaurant. Photographed for a feature about iconic diners in Los Angeles. Credit: Damon Casarez for The L.A. Times.
(Damon Casarez/For The Times)

Instead of Roscoe's, have fried chicken and waffles at The Serving Spoon

Mid-Wilshire Creole
By Danielle Dorsey
Far be it from me to decry Roscoe’s, or the downright magical pairing of fried chicken and waffles that owner Herb Hudson introduced to Southern California back in 1975. The soul food restaurant chain is an icon for a reason, but if you’re eyeing the Inglewood location for breakfast or lunch, I’d direct your attention to family-owned Serving Spoon instead, which is now run by the grandchildren of Harold E. Sparks, who first opened the eatery 40 years ago.

Here, you’ll find menu items that overlap with Roscoe’s at super-affordable prices, including fluffy pancakes, cinnamon-dusted waffles and plush French toast that can be paired with ham, bacon, Polish sausage, salmon, ribeye steak and yes, fried chicken. Grits, homestyle potatoes and oatmeal all vie as potential side items, and the breakfast burrito competes with some of the city’s best. Lunch adds dishes such as salmon croquettes, catfish nuggets, pork chops, burgers, sandwiches and sides like collard greens, mac and cheese, candied yams and red beans and rice.

The Serving Spoon does takeout, but dine in if you can. Like Roscoe’s, the service is warm and the dining room is filled with homey touches, including photos of the owners with celebrity clientele such as Whoopi Goldberg and Eddie Murphy.
