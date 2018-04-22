Films and programs for the week of April 22: Discovering Yosemite, running the Appalachian Trail, hiking Joshua Tree

YOSEMITE
Workshop
An REI expert will help you discover Yosemite National Park and share tips on making the most of your adventures
When, where: 7 p.m. April 24 at the REI store in Woodland Hills, 6220 Topanga Canyon Blvd.
Admission, info: Free. (818) 703-5300 APPALACHIAN TRAIL
Presentation
Runner Scott Jurek will discuss his new book, "North: Finding My Way While Running the Appalachian Trail."
When, where: 6:30 p.m. April 27 at the Adventure 16 store, 11161 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles
Admission, info: Free. (310) 473-4574.
JOSHUA TREE
Day hike
Discover Pine City on a 4.3-mile round-trip hike that will introduce you to the national park's high-desert plants and human history as well as the Desert Queen Mine.
When, where: 8 a.m. April 28 at Oasis Visitor Center, 74485 National Park Drive, Twentynine Palms.
Admission, info: $45. (760) 367-5535
Please email announcements at least three weeks before the event to travel@latimes.com.