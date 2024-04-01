Your guide for what to see, shop and journey for this April

Tyler, the Creator teams up with Louis Vuitton and Pharrell Williams

(Louis Vuitton)

Louis Vuitton has teamed again with rapper, producer and Hawthorne native Tyler, the Creator — this time on a spring men’s capsule collection, the first capsule collaboration from men’s creative director Pharrell Williams. This whimsical range of goods includes a chess box, golf bag, sneakers, clothing, hats and other accessories along with classic Louis Vuitton monogram pieces with a twist. (Especially look for the tiny details and touches that add a bit of fun to many of the pieces.) To celebrate the collection drop last month, Tylor, the Creator was on hand for a party at the Louis Vuitton Men’s store on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Guests included Donald Glover, Barry Keoghan, Steven Yeun and Jaden Smith. The only dedicated Louis Vuitton space for this collection, the Beverly Hills Men’s store is decked out with a 15-foot white Airedale Terrier, a mid-air propeller plane and a Louis Vuitton trunk turned into a soapbox derby car, along with colorful flowers and faux greenery. 420 N. Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills, the full collection is available at louisvuitton.com.

Maison Margiela celebrates the Tabi at South Coast Plaza

(Maison Margiela)

French brand Maison Margiela is celebrating its split-toe Tabi shoe during an AI-powered pop-up display in the Jewel Court of South Coast Plaza through April 15. The exhibition will take you from the footwear’s start in 1988 through more current takes from the brand’s creative director, John Galliano. (According to the brand, the Tabi was inspired by the split-toed socks worn by workmen in Japan since the 17th century.) Also on display are 20 pairs of the shoe style, including the original spring and summer 1989 flesh-colored suede boot, along with other Tabi pieces such as opera gloves and a T-shirt from summer 1991 with red footprints. As part of the exhibition, there are two digital stations, in partnership with generative AI firm Hypno, that give visitors a chance to take selfies and create their own digital versions of Maison Margiela’s definitive footwear style. And if your feet can’t have enough, the Maison Margiela store at the shopping center has an expanded selection of the Tabi available for purchase. 3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa, maisonmargiela.com, southcoastplaza.com

Willy Chavarria brings his spring collection to Maxfield

(Willy Chavarria)

New York designer Willy Chavarria is all about his Golden State ties. “I’m rooted in California,” he told Image last year. “If I get too far from the sun of that state, I begin to struggle. I’m like a vegetable growing from soil. I’ll never be without it.” Now, you’re in luck. Wares from the California native and 2023 CFDA American Menswear Designer of the Year’s namesake label have arrived at West Hollywood boutique Maxfield. In the mix, you’ll find his New Life spring and summer collection along with an exclusive Buffalo tee that features the Maxfield logo with the designer’s logo. Also, through April 15, you can check out the festive window display at the front of the store featuring Chavarria’s designs on mannequins and the big red flowers (a nod to his spring and summer 2024 runway). 8825 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood, willychavarria.com, maxfieldla.com

Henrik Vibskov pop-up arrives at CultureEdit

(Kalia Machado)

Danish designer, artist and musician Henrik Vibskov’s first Los Angeles pop-up has landed at Tom of Finland legacy store CultureEdit in Hollywood. A boxing-themed display promoting Vibskov’s spring and summer collection, the Unboxing Waltz Tutorial, features a bright orange faux boxing ring at center, with racks and tables of clothes, shoes, fragrances, accessories and more. The pop-up is through April 14. 6757 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, henrikvibskovboutique.com, cultureedit.com

Mate the Label comes to Platform

(Lauren Moore)

Los Angeles-based brand Mate the Label is having a seasonal residency at Platform in Culver City through May 31. A women-founded brand, Mate is known for its commitment to non-toxic dyes and the use of organic fabrics for its wares. The label sells women’s activewear, jumpsuits, jackets, bras and underwear, loungewear and sleepwear as well as sweatshirts, sweatpants and tees for men and children. 8840 Washington Blvd., Suite 108, Culver City, matethelabel.com

‘Made on Market Street’ opens in Beverly Hills

(Jeff McLane)

L.A. is continuing its fascination with beloved artist and former Angeleno Jean-Michel Basquiat. After the run of the exhibition “Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure,” which closed in January, comes another, “Made on Market Street.” Open at Gagosian in Beverly Hills, “Made on Market Street” is said to be the first exhibition of Basquiat’s work created while the artist was living in Los Angeles between 1982 and 1984. (This was back when he dated Madonna.) The exhibition, which was curated by Fred Hoffman with Larry Gagosian, features about 30 works from Basquiat that have rarely been on loan, and it also reunites groups of his work that haven’t been displayed together since their inception. (The Gagosian gallery presented three L.A. exhibitions with Basquiat during his lifetime.) The show is open through June 1. 456 N. Camden Drive, Beverly Hills, gagosian.com

Palm Angels opens new store at South Coast Plaza

(Palm Angels)

Italian brand Palm Angels has expanded its reach in the U.S. by opening a new store at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa. (There are Palm Angels stores in Las Vegas, Miami and New York.) The new SoCal store features the spring and summer collection as well as an exclusive capsule collection in a blend of white ceramic, bleached cedar wood and glossy finishes. Don’t forget to look for the palm-themed wallpaper in the dressing rooms. Also, as part of its spring and summer collection, Palm Angels is selling T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, socks and sweatpants for kids (ranges from $65 to $365) featuring the artwork of Keith Haring. 3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa, palmangels.com

MSCHF’s new exhibition at Perrotin

(MSCHF and Perrotin)

If you were on Instagram or TikTok last year, you likely came across MSCHF’s Big Red Boots, which were worn by celebrities, influencers and everyday people. Now you can experience them and more (in real life) during the Brooklyn art collective’s solo exhibition, “Art2,” at Perrotin’s new L.A. gallery space starting April 6. MSCHF (short for “miscellaneous mischief” and pronounced “mischief”) had its first solo exhibition at Perrotin in New York in 2022. Its follow-up West Coast show offers a showcase themed around a second act, with new works including a sophomore iteration of its Drop #59, Museum of Forgeries, which involved Andy Warhol’s “Fairies” (this time, its all about Pablo Picasso’s “Le Poisson,” with the carved wooden sculpture now a school of fish — and yes, there’s a catch); “Public Universal Car, which keys into a 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser and Drop #84 Key4All; and “Bootleg,” a humorous take on the Big Red Boots fitted with partial hairy legs. “Art2” is on view through June 1. 5036 W. Pico Blvd., perrotin.com

‘Ed Ruscha / Now Then’ comes to LACMA

(Museum Associates / LACMA)

Since the late 1950s, artist Ed Ruscha has explored the ins and outs of Los Angeles in his work after moving here from Oklahoma City to study commercial art. Seven decades later, “Ed Ruscha / Now Then,” which is billed as “his first comprehensive, cross-media retrospective in 20 years,” examines the artist‘s methods as well as some of the familiar subjects he painted. In the mix at Los Angeles County Museum of Art are his early works that he created as he traveled through Europe along with his Venice Biennale installations, “Chocolate Room” (1970) and “Course of Empire” (2005). Also, you can check out Ruscha’s photos of Los Angeles that date back to 1965. The exhibition is open through Oct. 6. 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, lacma.org

Jil Sander opens Beverly Hills boutique

(Jil Sander)

Milan-based Jil Sander recently opened a new store — its fourth in North America — in Beverly Hills on South Santa Monica Boulevard featuring ready-to-wear, accessories, handbags and shoes in the brand’s minimalist luxe aesthetic. In the sartorial mix, you’ll find the complete women’s and men’s collections along with signature pieces such as the versatile Cannolo bag, which comes in multiple sizes and is handcrafted in Italy. 9970 S. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, jilsander.com

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy at Dover Street Market Paris

(Louie Banks)

Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garçons and Dover Street Market invited Scottish designer Charles Jeffrey of Charles Jeffrey Loverboy to create pieces for the new Dover Street Market store opening in Paris this month. (Jeffrey also made pieces for the renewal opening for Trading Museum Comme des Garçons last year.) The assignment was to revisit the Loverboy archive for suits and tailored jackets and reimagine them. Therefore, you’ll discover suits with appliqué dot patches and frayed edges as well as dog-tag necklaces and sophisticated wire broaches on mini Scottish kilt pins. This collection will be available to buy in-store at Dover Street Market Paris (look for the “Rei Kawakubo Curates” display featuring hand-picked designers and items from Kawakubo) and Trading Museum Comme des Garçons in Tokyo. If you’re not off to France or Japan anytime soon, you can shop Loverboy’s festive spring and summer collection at charlesjeffreyloverboy.com.