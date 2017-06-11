Keep yourself looking natty on the road with this facial hair defender

No matter how suave a mustache may look, it takes only a sip of beer or cappuccino to ruin the effect. After a mustache-growing competition, two brothers invented the Whisker Dam.
Beer mugs with incorporated mustache guards were de rigueur in facial-hair-favoring days of yore, so the brothers fashioned a modern version that has a curved strip of copper with flexible double tabs on each end that bend to fit different-sized rims, helpful if you’re drinking in different establishments on the road.
They branded their baby with embossed lettering and a weathered patina. A transparent nontoxic coating shields mouth from metal taste.
The Whisker Dam comes in an old-fashioned-looking little box; for $5 more, you get a leather pouch for your dam. A Whisker Dam Gift Set adds a branded cork coaster. Whisker Dam costs $20; $25 with a light or dark brown leather pouch; $32 packaged as a gift set.
Info: Whisker Dam
ALSO:
Your ultimate guide to planning the best summer road trip
On a road trip, love means always having to say you’re sorry and other lessons learned
Stretch your brain in S.F.’s Exploratorium
travel@latimes.com
@latimestravel