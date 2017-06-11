Keep yourself looking natty on the road with this facial hair defender

No matter how suave a mustache may look, it takes only a sip of beer or cappuccino to ruin the effect. After a mustache-growing competition, two brothers invented the Whisker Dam.

Beer mugs with incorporated mustache guards were de rigueur in facial-hair-favoring days of yore, so the brothers fashioned a modern version that has a curved strip of copper with flexible double tabs on each end that bend to fit different-sized rims, helpful if you’re drinking in different establishments on the road.

They branded their baby with embossed lettering and a weathered patina. A transparent nontoxic coating shields mouth from metal taste.

The Whisker Dam comes in an old-fashioned-looking little box; for $5 more, you get a leather pouch for your dam. A Whisker Dam Gift Set adds a branded cork coaster. Whisker Dam costs $20; $25 with a light or dark brown leather pouch; $32 packaged as a gift set.

Info: Whisker Dam

ALSO:

Your ultimate guide to planning the best summer road trip

On a road trip, love means always having to say you’re sorry and other lessons learned

Stretch your brain in S.F.’s Exploratorium

Caption Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Caption Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Caption There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. Caption A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel