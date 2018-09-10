Travel gear that'll make you feel snuggly, send you on a picnic or let you roam the Ethernet

Wi-Fi may not fly in remote locales and can be fickle even in high-tech places. Bless hotels that equip rooms with Ethernet ports linked to laptop-friendly modems. And kudos to the folks at Extngo for a compact, retractable 50-foot cable, which lets me and my laptop meander beyond the desk. Out from a bright orange housing just 5.5 inches in diameter and 3 inches thick, more than 16 yards of flat, shielded cable unspools.