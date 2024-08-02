Want to get in touch with your inner child? Start with some new drip

(Jessica de Jesus / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images; Balenciaga; Loewe; Street Grandma; ERL; Bode; Ventour Fashion; Charlie Beads)

If you buy a product linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission. See all our Coveted lists of mandatory items here.

Balenciaga 24/7 Large Tote Bag Dirty Effect in white, $1,850

(Balenciaga)

Putting your bag on the floor is a curse, according to moms. This large Balenciaga tote shows the best TLC is a little wear and tear. From Laguna Beach to the Pan Pacific Park, this bag was built for play.

Advertisement

Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Loewe Trapeze dress in cotton and silk, $2,100

(Loewe)

A-line dresses forever. This breezy silk minidress with a soft cotton lining is for late-summer comfort. Do a cartwheel, have a picnic, embrace joy.

Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Street Grandma vintage brooches, $30

(Street Grandma)

Rep SG with your chest, or rather, on your chest, with dangling little embellishments like a blinged-out strawberry or framed pensive kitty.

Advertisement

Purchase 👉🏽 here.

ERL Venice Heavyweight zip-up hoodie, $575

(ERL)

Just a reminder that the beach gets cold at night. With a rugged exterior as if it were washed on the salty shores of Venice Beach, this hoodie boasts a fluffy terry lining to caress those new tan lines.

Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Bode suede link belt, $350

(Bode)

Remember belt mania in the 2000s? Add this nostalgic apple green ’70s-style belt to your collection. Its suede links add a funky texture to any fit.

Advertisement

Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Ventour Fashion headpiece, starts at $45

(Ventour Fashion)

Be an absolute darling with a limited-edition Victorian-era inspired headpiece made with delicate lace and fine Italian canvas.

Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Charlie Beads bloomers, $68

(Charlie Beads)

Crafted for comfort in L.A., bloomers are an essential wear to be your most baby girl inside and out of the house. Style its classic plaid and striped patterns with a comfy tee and under a pair of baggy jeans.

Advertisement

Purchase 👉🏽 here.