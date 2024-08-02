Want to get in touch with your inner child? Start with some new drip

If you buy a product linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission. See all our Coveted lists of mandatory items here.
Balenciaga 24/7 Large Tote Bag Dirty Effect in white, $1,850
Putting your bag on the floor is a curse, according to moms. This large Balenciaga tote shows the best TLC is a little wear and tear. From Laguna Beach to the Pan Pacific Park, this bag was built for play.
Loewe Trapeze dress in cotton and silk, $2,100
A-line dresses forever. This breezy silk minidress with a soft cotton lining is for late-summer comfort. Do a cartwheel, have a picnic, embrace joy.
Street Grandma vintage brooches, $30
Rep SG with your chest, or rather, on your chest, with dangling little embellishments like a blinged-out strawberry or framed pensive kitty.
ERL Venice Heavyweight zip-up hoodie, $575
Just a reminder that the beach gets cold at night. With a rugged exterior as if it were washed on the salty shores of Venice Beach, this hoodie boasts a fluffy terry lining to caress those new tan lines.
Bode suede link belt, $350
Remember belt mania in the 2000s? Add this nostalgic apple green ’70s-style belt to your collection. Its suede links add a funky texture to any fit.
Ventour Fashion headpiece, starts at $45
Be an absolute darling with a limited-edition Victorian-era inspired headpiece made with delicate lace and fine Italian canvas.
Charlie Beads bloomers, $68
Crafted for comfort in L.A., bloomers are an essential wear to be your most baby girl inside and out of the house. Style its classic plaid and striped patterns with a comfy tee and under a pair of baggy jeans.
