Greek tour explores ancient history and modern life

Stand in the shadow of the Acropolis and Parthenon, visit coastal towns and islands, sail across the sea on a high-speed catamaran on a 10-day tour of Greece with Abercrombie & Kent. The 2019 tours, which focus on Athens and the Aegean Sea, blend ancient history and modern life in an itinerary that visits Oropos, Crete and Santorini, in addition to Athens. Highlights include visits to Athens' icons of the ancient world, plus Crete's Heraklion Archaeological Museum and a cruise around the southern coast of Santorini. The tour also visits small towns known for weaving and olive oil production.