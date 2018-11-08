Top chefs and local food will shine during Restaurant Week Hawaii on Oahu

Hawaii’s top chefs Chai Chaowasaree, Alan Wong and Roy Yamaguchi are among the 69 restaurant cooks who will create special multi-course menus in a salute to local cuisine during the 11th Restaurant Week Hawaii.
Fixed-price meals offer a chance for locals and visitors to try something new at Honolulu-area restaurants during the dining event that starts Thursday and continues through Nov. 18.
Some restaurants will offer casual lunches, others elegant dinners. Eateries at Waikiki’s International Market Place at 2330 Kalakaua Ave. will be preparing the following specials:
Eating House 1849 helmed by Yamaguchi will serve a two-course $28 lunch. It will feature a soup of the day (served with Ohia sweet bread) followed by a choice of entrees that include barbecue chicken sandwich and a poke salad.
Mitsuwa Marketplace will offer two mini rice bowls throughout the day priced at $4.99 each: a kaisen chirashi bowl with egg, salmon roe, shiso leaf, shrimp, squid, tuna and uni (sea urchin); and a beef bowl with thin-sliced beef, red ginger and onions.
Herringbone will present a four-course dinner priced at $65, which includes smoked trout Caesar salad, Kona Kampachi (Hawaiian yellowtail) crudo, flat iron steak and chocolate butter mochi.
Hank’s Haute Dogs, a bit off the tourist trail at 324 Coral St., will offer a newly created burger (not a hotdog) concocted by chef Henry Adaniya. The truffle cheese Hankbuger ($9.95) adds truffle cheese sauce, bacon, onion, lettuce and tomato to a one-third pound beef patty.
Restaurant reservations aren’t required but are recommended during restaurant week, particularly at more upscale places such as Herringbone and Eating House 1849.
A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit the University of Hawaii’s Culinary Institute of the Pacific, which plans to expand its Diamond Head campus.
Info: Restaurant Week Hawaii
