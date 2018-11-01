Kilauea Volcano will play a leading role at the Hawaii International Film Festival

The Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii Island plays a starring role in the movie “Stoke,” which visitors and locals can see when it debuts at the Hawaii International Film Festival on Nov. 10. The film tells the story of an L.A. tourist and her wannabe guides who go off sightseeing and find themselves mesmerized by the power of Kilauea.
It was shot in 2017, before Kilauea’s violent eruptions and quakes that started May 3 and lasted four months. The plot taps into the experience many travelers feel on a first visit to Hawaii when they encounter nature at its most extreme.
“Sometimes they don’t realize they’re coming here to be humbled, but that’s ultimately what happens when they arrive,” co-director Zoe Eisenberg.
In “Stoke,” the traveler, Jane, goes from Kailua-Kona on the west side of Hawaii Island to the lava fields nearly 100 miles away. The volcano that left her awe-struck in the movie also provided amazing lava-viewing opportunities in real-life last spring.
Kilauea also destroyed roughly 800 homes, not far from where Eisenberg lives. This led the writer-producer to worry about how locals would react to her fourth film.
“We actually did a test screening, specifically inviting residents of Puna,” she said. “Some had lost their homes in the flow. So we invited a lot of people who had been directly impacted by the volcano to see how they would react to it. The reaction was really positive. They were really moved by it because of the way the story mirrors what happened.”
The volcano’s eruptions from May to August lured some tourists to Hawaii Island to witness them firsthand, but far more stayed away. The Hawaii Tourism Authority blamed a 14% drop in visitor arrivals and spending in September on misperceptions about the distance of resort areas of the island from the volcano.
“Stoke” will have its first public screening at 8:15 p.m. Nov. 10 with a second showing at midnight Nov. 11, both at the Regal Dole Cannery in Honolulu. The movie also will be shown 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the historic Hilo Palace Theater on Hawaii Island.
Check out the film festival’s schedule, which Includes movies and related events Nov. 8-18 on Oahu, Nov. 15-18 on Kauai, and Nov. 29-Dec. 2 on Hawaii and Maui.
Tickets cost $10 for matinees and $14 for shows starting after 5 p.m. Passes good for all festival events cost $400.
