Now guests can take a private plane from Honolulu to Four Seasons Resort Lanai

The Four Seasons Resort Lanai has launched a new private plane service designed to make it easier for guests to get from Honolulu to the lesser-known Hawaiian island.
Lanai Air meets guests from the U.S. mainland at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu and whisks them onto turboprop planes for a private, 35-minute flight to Lanai Airport.
The single-engine planes seat up to eight passengers. As few as two people can reserve a one-way flight. Fares start at $500 for a couple (not per person) and climb to a maximum of $1,100 for a group of eight.
Room prices in early May start at $725 to $1,150 a night, excluding taxes and fees, depending on what dates you choose, according to the resort's website.
The airline's two dedicated planes are owned and operated by Mokulele Airlines. Ground transportation from the airport to the upscale, oceanfront resort is included.
Lodging is extremely limited on Lanai.
The Hotel Lanai offers more modest accommodations in Lanai City. The Four Seasons is the luxury option; its Lodge at Koele currently is closed indefinitely for renovations.
Nearly all of Lanai, including the Four Seasons Resort, is owned by Oracle Chief Executive Larry Ellison. He purchased an estimated 97% of the island and its buildings in 2012. Ellison pumped $450 million into upgrading the resort in 2016.
For decades, pineapple plantations covered the island before the fruit's production moved overseas.
Info: Lanai Air, (833) 486-8397
