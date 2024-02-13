Letters to the Editor: Private jet-set, carbon-spewing Taylor Swift isn’t a role model

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce speaks to Taylor Swift after the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday.

To the editor: You published an entire article on the private-jet traffic into and out of Las Vegas for the Super Bowl. Nearly a third of a page, it noted that 3,500 more takeoffs and landings than usual at Las Vegas airports were expected because of the Super Bowl.

Yet there was not one word on how this selfish, entitled, morally abominable behavior by the 1%, right now, is making our planet uninhabitable for generations yet unborn.

Tad Daley, Los Angeles

To the editor: In his op-ed article praising Swift, Kurt Bardella forgot to enumerate the criteria to be a true role model.

For example, her globe-trotting in a personal jet that burns thousands of gallons of fossil fuel and spews an unfathomable quantity of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere does not seem to faze Bardella a bit.

What can Swift really do this time around with her star power? Energize American youth to vote for one of the two grumpy old men running for president?

One is a twice-impeached, four-times indicted ex-president hellbent on destroying the U.S. Constitution and ushering in a dictatorship. The other is hellbent on aiding the right-wing Israeli government that is on a mission to obliterate the history of Palestine as the world watches.

I would take Greta Thunberg as a better role model any day. She is a responsible, trendsetting game changer for the good of billions of her fellow citizens around the world.

She is the one energizing the youth to stand up to the fossil fuel industry, educating people about the menace of global warming. She is also bringing awareness to the plight of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Do we ever hear such things about Swift?

Abdul-Majeed Azad, Columbus, Ohio