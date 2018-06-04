The hyper-real world of sculptor Erick Swenson comes to life at Honolulu museum

In “Kleine Schwarmerei,” hundreds of sculpted snails swarm over a cast beer stein with a phrase engraved on one side: “Happily and merrily we go to the mines.” Beer traps are sometimes used to kill snails, but Swenson says that when he conceptualized this piece, he didn’t make that connection. Instead, he was thinking of humanity; forever climbing and rushing to reach the end, only to fall into a bottomless pit.