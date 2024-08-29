The busy person’s guide to PST ‘Art & Science Collide’ exhibitions

Oct. 12 to April 6, 2025

The surveillance state stretches back to the Cold War, which helped give rise to modern surveillance techniques, devices and practices. Facial recognition became computerized in the 1960s and today takes on striking power with the rise of AI. Other tools harnessed for control include forensic portraiture and fingerprinting, as well as tiny cameras and listening devices. These technologies were used to keep tabs on activists, dissidents and others perceived to threaten the state, including artists. How those artists responded to the surveillance state is examined in this exhibit, along with a bird’s-eye view of the Cold War-era practices used by authoritarian regimes. Historical artifacts and artworks will be on display, including facial recognition training materials distributed to East German border guards in the 1970s and ’80s.

