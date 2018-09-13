Stranded at an airport because of Hurricane Florence? Be prepared to pay for your own food and lodging

“Create your own little packet of power, as I like to call it. This documentation, whether stored on your phone or carried as paper or on a flash drive, consists of these things: the airline’s telephone number, the airline’s terms and conditions or contract of carriage (found at its website — try searching one of those terms) and a list of other airlines that fly the route you’re taking. If you have your smartphone with you, download the app for your favorite airline booking method and begin searching at the first sign of trouble.