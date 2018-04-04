Where to find a traditional Greek Easter meal in Las Vegas

Chef and restaurateur Costas Spiliadis of Estiatorio Milos in Las Vegas will offer traditional Greek fare for those celebrating Orthodox Easter on Sunday.

The holiday for members of the Greek Orthodox church comes later than the day observed by Western Christianity.

Estiatorio Milos at the Cosmopolitan will offer a four-course fixed-price meal in what he and his fellow Greeks call Pascha. It costs $75 and is served for lunch (11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and dinner (5 to 11 p.m.)

The meal begins with a variety of Greek spreads — htipiti (roasted red pepper and feta cheese), hummus and taramasalata (made with fish roe) included — served with toasted pita bread and raw vegetables.

The second course features magiritsa, a Greek soup traditionally served on Holy Saturday, and made from lamb offal and romaine lettuce.

Located at the Cosmopolitan, Estiatorio Milos is the Las Vegas outpost of chef Milos Spiliadis. Estiatorio Milos

The main course is slow-roasted lamb accompanied by lemon potatoes, served family-style.

Dessert will include tsoureki, a sweet bread prepared especially for Easter in Greece; holiday cookies known as koulourakia; and fresh fruit.

Reservations at Estiatorio Milos can be made online or by calling (702) 698-7930.

According to the Greek Reporter, Orthodox Easter falls on a different date from other Christian faiths because the Greek Orthodox Church uses a different calendar, the Julian calendar, and follows an early tenet of Christianity that requires Easter to take place after Passover.