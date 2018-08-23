Advertisement

Something new to see in Las Vegas: Baby dolphin at Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat

By Jay Jones
Aug 23, 2018 | 6:15 AM
Bottlenose dolphin mom Sofi and her unnamed newborn bond in an observation pool at Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat in Las Vegas. (MGM Resorts)

For the second summer in a row, there’s a new addition to the dolphin family in Las Vegas.

The yet-to-be-named bottlenose dolphin calf has been making a splash since her Aug. 11 birth to first-time mom, Sofi, at Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at The Mirage.

Mother and baby — it’s a girl — are making waves in the habitat’s Birthing and Research Pool, where an animal care team continuously monitors the curious calf.

The dolphin calf (left) and her mother swim side by side at The Mirage habitat.
The dolphin calf (left) and her mother swim side by side at The Mirage habitat. (MGM Resorts)

The newborn is nursing well, a good sign given that dolphin calves are delicate for the first year of their lives. Photos show her bonding with Sofi and testing her independence by exploring the environment that surrounds her.

Other dolphins in the same pool include Coco, which celebrated her first birthday July 17.

At birth, bottlenose dolphins tend to be three to four feet long and weigh 20 to 40 pounds.

The marine mammals can be viewed during operating hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. Tickets for an All-Day Adventure Pass cost $22 for adults and $17 for children ages 4 to 12.

Guests can see Sofi, a first-time mom, and her new calf at the animal habitat.
Guests can see Sofi, a first-time mom, and her new calf at the animal habitat. (MGM Resorts)

Info: Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat, (702) 791-7188

