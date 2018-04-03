Metro Green Line station for LAX travelers reopens earlier than expected

Good news for travelers who rely on the Metro Green Line to get to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Five stations closed since late January resumed service Sunday, six days ahead of schedule.
Green Line stations at Aviation/LAX, Mariposa, El Segundo, Douglas and Redondo Beach temporarily closed Jan. 26 to link the tracks to the upcoming Crenshaw/LAX Line, currently under construction.
Now travelers will once again be able to get off at the Aviation/LAX stop and hop the G Shuttle that takes them into LAX for $1.75 per ride. The free shuttle, as well as Santa Monica's Big Blue Bus and other bus services, had been rerouted to the Hawthorne/Lennox Station, adding extra time to get to the airport.
When will the new Crenshaw/LAX line open? The 8.5-mile light rail line that will bring eight new stations in the Crenshaw Boulevard corridor is expected to open in fall 2019, according to a news release.
But the bigger picture for airport transportation is more ambitious.
Plans call for an electric train service, known as a people mover, that would deliver travelers to their terminals from three stations inside the airport loop and three stations outside. Work on laying tracks for the elevated train are scheduled to begin in 2019 with completion expected in 2023.
Info: LAX
ALSO