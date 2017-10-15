Here's a way to make castle visits even more magical

Nice write-up on castles in Britain in the Oct. 8 Travel section [“Real Fantasyland,” by Rosemary McClure].

We recommend becoming a member of the Royal Oak Foundation (www.royal-oak.org), which joins Americans with the National Trust of England, Wales and Northern Ireland. You get the National Trust handbook and magazines throughout the year.

If you visit a castle in England that is part of the trust, you get a reduced entry price and in the adjacent tea room.

The castles are often remote, and there is no fast food available. Stairways to upper floors are tight and cramped in the older castles, as they were designed to deter invaders.

The Royal Oak also covers historic homes in Colonial America, and there are programs across the country.

Even if you don’t actually go to England, the pictures and descriptions are worth the price: $65 for an individual, $95 for two people in a household, $115 for a family and $35 for a student.

Diane and Larry Thompson

Ridgecrest

Turn off the water, gas before leaving

In re: On the Spot of Oct. 8 [“Wet Welcome Home,” by Catharine Hamm]: My wife, Sherrie, and I came home from a trip, and our house was flooded from a leak in the dishwasher.

Hardwood floors needed replacing and cost the insurance company about $35,000. Total hassle.

We replaced our 1938 galvanized pipes after that, which gave me the opportunity to add shutoffs for the new copper pipes.

I have three shutoffs now: one for the front sprinkler system, one for the backyard system and one for the house.

I always turn off the house water when we vacation and haven't had an issue since.

William Tell

Altadena

::

Interesting article on water problems.Whenever I go away for more than a day, I always turn off the water and the gas (not electricity).

Some years ago, a friend also turned off his electricity. When he got home, he had a lot of spoiled food in the fridge.

Turn off the gas because one doesn’t know when the next big earthquake will be. Water should be easy. Gas may be more difficult. (You may have to use a wrench.)

William Besse

Indio

