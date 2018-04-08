The postal museum in Bath also delivers an enjoyable experience

Thank you for the Travel section's informative article "London Underground" (by John Lee, March 25) about the Postal Museum. Readers might also like to know about the Postal Museum in Bath, England.
In the '90s my husband and I were traveling around England and Scotland with a BritRail pass, staying at bed and breakfasts.
No plan, no reservations. We found ourselves in Bath. We were wandering around and came upon the postal museum.
Because it was half an hour before closing, they said we wouldn't be able to see much and refused to sell us tickets. So we reached a compromise: We would pay for one ticket for the two of us and we could see what we could see in a short time. (So British!) We rushed through.
I am 89 years old now and I can't remember specifics other than we were impressed with the exhibits and vowed to come back another time. Sadly, we didn't. Over the years I have recommended it to many people. The article brought back many happy memories.
Mariam Kaplan
Los Angeles
‘Destination charge’? Really?
I was using Marriott's website to make a reservation for a hotel stay in New York. (I am a Marriott Gold member.)
During my search, I noticed Marriott is charging a $25 per day "destination charge." This is outrageous.
What is next? A complete unbundling of services within a hotel, separate charges for use of elevator, bathroom towels, air conditioning, housekeeping, security?
"Destination fee" is a ridiculous term. It seems to me that any city I visit is my "destination." Will Marriott charge an additional daily fee because I am not home?
Larry Mitchell
Tarzana