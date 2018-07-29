That guy acting like a baby was the villain in this story, not the flight attendant, readers say

I read the Fly Guy column on Sunday about the man who threw a fit when he couldn’t get the chicken entrée [“The Last Jerk Wasn’t Chicken,” by Elliott Hester, July 22]. He prefaced his remarks by stating that he was not proud of his response and that he should have taken the high road. I would suggest that his response was the high road and that he handled it professionally and appropriately.
I believe that the phrase “The customer is always right” is poisonous, because people believe it gives them the right to act rudely. The man was given multiple opportunities to handle the situation like an adult.
Hester’s telling the man to grow up, while uttered in frustration, was factual and was what he needed to hear, because from then on he behaved himself. I think people act rudely because they know that most people will not stand up to them. Because Hester stood up to the man, I hope he will think twice before he tries that stunt on his next flight.
I wish more employees were empowered by their employers to stand up to customers who act like this man. Instead, most of the time these rude people are rewarded for their misdeeds by being given what they want, which only reinforces the behavior. I think what Hester said was what every other passenger sitting around him secretly wanted to say.
So again, kudos to Hester.
Jonathan Peske
Redlands
::
Official airline policy did not condone Hester’s action and were I to find myself in the same situation and taking the same action, I too would have felt ashamed of myself for losing my cool.
Yet this passenger was disruptive, uncooperative and perhaps even willing to cause the sort of trouble that would have required Hester to take dramatic action. It seems to me he did just that.
I don’t fly often; I did enough of that when I traveled for business. There were a few times when I was tired, frustrated, angry, annoyed, whatever, that I was not polite to the flight attendants.
In my rare travels today, I try to make it a point to be pleasant, courteous and to ask for or require as little of the flight crew’s attention as possible. They have better things to do than be my waiter or waitress.
I know that if I ever need their emergency expertise, I will appreciate that they have it.
Walt Craig
Kingman, Ariz.
::
This message is for Hester: You may not be proud of yourself for putting that man in his place, but I am. It’s about time. Your response to him was restrained and accurate. He earned it.
Sue Guilford
Orange
Red Rocks? It rocks
Thank you for the excellent article on Red Rocks Amphitheatre [“A Rocking Good Time in Thin Air,” by Christopher Reynolds, July 15]. It brought back fond memories for me.
As a former resident of Denver and Golden, Colo., I attended many shows there, beginning with the Smothers Brothers in the early ’60s and including the infamous Jethro Tull “tear gas” show in June 1971. (As many as 2,000 fans showed up without tickets; some tried to break through the gates, and tear gas was used, spreading over the audience.) The next year, the band entered the stage for its show at the Denver Coliseum wearing gas masks.
Chuck Butto
Ontario
Film memories
I loved Andrew Bender’s story about the “Sound of Music” tours [“Sounds Like an Austrian Idyll,” July 8]. It brought back memories of studying at the University of Vienna summer school at Strobl am Wolfgangsee in 1964.
I was on the same lake where they were filming parts on this movie. I have always felt a great connection to this picture because of having experienced that landscape, along with trips to Salzburg at the time of its filming.
I loved the writer’s use of all the lyrics from the show in his article. Of course, like many, I know them all. Thanks for the memory.
Bill Bowersock
Los Angeles