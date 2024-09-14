California man arrested after allegedly kicking, trying to choke flight attendants

An Alameda County man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted flight attendants while on a Frontier Airlines flight from Orange County to San Francisco.

Charles Angel Salva, 30, of Fremont, was on a Frontier Airlines flight from John Wayne Airport to San Francisco International Airport on Monday when, authorities say, he pulled down an oxygen mask from the overhead compartment shortly after takeoff and began yelling obscenities at flight attendants.

“We are all going to hell,” he said, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office. “This airplane is going down!”

He then allegedly grabbed at passengers and ran to the back of the plane as flight attendants tried to restrain him. Passengers helped restrain Salva using a seat belt after he broke out of flex cuffs.

Salva attempted to choke a flight attendant and kicked another approximately six times in the leg, causing bruising and swelling, according to federal officials.

The affidavit also alleges that Salva said he was going to kill everybody.

The flight diverted to Ontario International Airport in San Bernardino County, as flight attendants did not feel safe to trying to put Salva back in his seat.

A passenger later told officials that Salva appeared claustrophobic and seemed like he wanted to get off the plane.

Salva was arrested Wednesday and is charged with interference with flight crew members and attendants, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison if convicted.