After 220 days, Mammoth Mountain's winter ski season comes to a close

Mammoth Mountain Ski Area is closing for the winter ski season — in mid-June. Skiers and shredders can hit the slopes one last time starting at 7:30 a.m. Sunday before the lifts close after a 220-day season.
The Mammoth Lakes, Calif., resort reports a season snow total of 420 inches at the 11,053-foot summit. The resort received 4 inches of snow during late-season storms in May.
Coffee and pastries will be served to skiers and snowboarders before the lifts close at 1 p.m.
Ready to shift gears? The resort’s Bike Park is open, with more than 80 miles of single-track trails.
For the first time, cyclists can choose to rent a pedal-assist electric bike to make the going easier on mountain bike trails. More experienced riders can check out and demo top bikes from Trek, also for rent.
Other summer activities include zip lining and a kids’ ropes course.
Info: Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, (800) 626-6684
