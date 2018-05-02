Mammoth gets a May Day snow. Resort plans to stay open through end of month

Ski season isn't over in Mammoth Lakes, where one of California's mega-resorts received a few additional inches from a storm system that swept over central and Southern California on Tuesday.
The dusting is a late-season bonus for the resort, which plans to stay open through at least Memorial Day.
Generous base depths across the mountain are holding, though they will be challenged by the warm weather coming later this week.
Current base depths, according to the resort:
- Main Lodge: 50 inches
- McCoy Station: 95 inches
- Summit: 125 inches
Big Bear, in the mountains above San Bernardino, was also seeing snow late Tuesday. But the local mountain resorts around Los Angeles are closed for the season.
Farther north, in Lake Tahoe, most resorts have also closed, though Squaw Valley is hoping to stay open through Memorial Day. Its sister hill, Alpine Meadows, has closed for the season.