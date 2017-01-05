In midst of monster snow system, Mammoth keeps plowing and praying for more

Chain laws were in effect for Mammoth Lakes on Thursday after the first of a potentially historic string of winter storms dumped more than 3 feet of snow on the Eastern Sierra ski town. Up to 20 feet of snow was forecast over the next week and a half.

The midweek storm left 7 feet of snow at the summit, and though travel was spotty, travelers were able to get out of town.

The storms come on the heels of the area’s holiday season and lead up to the long and traditionally busy Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, Jan. 14-16.

“We’re actually getting tons more booking for this weekend and next,” Bianca Longino said in between taking reservation requests at the Seasons 4 condo complex in the village.

Forecast for Mammoth: Snow, Snow. And more snow. Snow is not forecast for Friday at Mammoth Mountain. Every other day for the next week? Mother Nature is planning nto bring it on. Snow is not forecast for Friday at Mammoth Mountain. Every other day for the next week? Mother Nature is planning nto bring it on. See more videos

“For us, there’s no such thing as too much snow,” she said.

Caltrans issued storm warnings for U.S. Highway 395 from 20 miles north of Bishop to eight miles north of Lee Vining.

Chains were required on all vehicles except four-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires.

Caption Toughest L.A. workouts: Training Mates Toughest L.A. workouts: Training Mates Toughest L.A. workouts: Training Mates Caption Toughest L.A. workouts: Training Mates Toughest L.A. workouts: Training Mates Toughest L.A. workouts: Training Mates Caption E-bikes are all the rage. Here's why: Michelle and Dennis Madden of Irvine show us their e-bikes. (Video by Allen J. Schaben) Michelle and Dennis Madden of Irvine show us their e-bikes. (Video by Allen J. Schaben) Caption His parents worked their whole lives in a Chinese restaurant so he wouldn't have to. Waldo Yan's parents worked at a Chinese restaurant for years so that he could have a better life, toiling nights, weekends and holidays at a tiny restaurant in the food court of a Rosemead grocery store. Before his mother died two years ago, she begged him from a hospital bed "not to do this work." But about a year ago, after graduating from UCLA with honors, Yan took over the family restaurant and began to pursue a career as a chef. He makes the food his mother used to make for him, to honor her memory and to prove that he's made something of himself. Waldo Yan's parents worked at a Chinese restaurant for years so that he could have a better life, toiling nights, weekends and holidays at a tiny restaurant in the food court of a Rosemead grocery store. Before his mother died two years ago, she begged him from a hospital bed "not to do this work." But about a year ago, after graduating from UCLA with honors, Yan took over the family restaurant and began to pursue a career as a chef. He makes the food his mother used to make for him, to honor her memory and to prove that he's made something of himself. Caption SoCal artists talk about how they celebrate Day of the Dead Area artists discuss how they celebrate Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead) to remember their loved ones, featuring work from the Dia de los Muertos exhibit at the Ontario Museum of History and Art. Area artists discuss how they celebrate Dia de Muertos (Day of the Dead) to remember their loved ones, featuring work from the Dia de los Muertos exhibit at the Ontario Museum of History and Art. Caption PlateFit PlateFit workout is done on a vibrating plate. PlateFit workout is done on a vibrating plate.

For updates on road conditions, call (800) 427-7623.

Mammoth Yosemite Airport, seven miles from the town of Mammoth Lakes, was open Thursday, and airport manager Brian Picken said that he didn’t anticipate weather issues in the next day or so.

Late in the week, the airport averages four commercial flights a day, from Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego.

As of noon Thursday, white-out conditions were still evident through town, though winds were dying down. Only one chair (Discovery Express 11) was running out of Mammoth Mountain’s Main Lodge.

The rest were closed or on weather hold. Conditions were more favorable at Canyon Lodge, where half of the 12 chairs were running.

Check here for the latest mountain conditions.

Residents reported that plows were mostly keeping up with the snows, though most visitors and locals were using shuttles to get around. The snows were expected to subside Friday, before kicking in again on Saturday.

“It’s stunningly beautiful here,” resident Cynthia Hayes said after returning from a morning snowshoe outing. “The pines are heavy with snow and there is no wind … through them.”

Lake Tahoe ski resorts were also celebrating the storm cycle after receiving more than six feet of fresh snow.

Forecasters predicted an additional 3 to 5 feet of snow heading into next week.

The statewide storms were the result of a string of so-called “atmospheric rivers” that deliver particularly heavy concentrations of snow. In the next week and a half, the state was expecting three of those cycles.

travel@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATimestravel

ALSO:

What’s new at ski resorts across the West

You won’t recognize Northstar at Lake Tahoe

Long-range winter forecast. Dry. But who knows?