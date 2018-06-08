Advertisement

Women's only tour goes off the beaten path in Morocco, Iran and Jordan

By
Jun 08, 2018 | 5:50 AM
Visit remote areas of Morocco on a women's-only Intrepid Travel expedition.  (Intrepid Travel)

Expand your horizons on a women’s-only expedition to remote regions of Morocco. The weeklong tour, organized by Intrepid Travel, is part of a new line of Middle Eastern tours for women that also includes Iran and Jordan.

The Morocco trip begins in Marrakech, home to mosques, palaces, gardens and a walled medieval city dating to the Berber Empire. From there, the itinerary moves off the beaten track. Participants will break bread with Berber families in private homes, see how an artist co-op is empowering female rug-weavers in small villages, visit the lush M’goun Valley and enjoy the singing and dancing of Moroccan women in cultural ceremonies.

Dates: Oct. 20-27

Price: From $890 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, most meals, minibus transport and female tour guides. International airfare not included.

Info: Intrepid Travel, (800) 970-7299

