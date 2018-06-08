Women's only tour goes off the beaten path in Morocco, Iran and Jordan

The Morocco trip begins in Marrakech, home to mosques, palaces, gardens and a walled medieval city dating to the Berber Empire. From there, the itinerary moves off the beaten track. Participants will break bread with Berber families in private homes, see how an artist co-op is empowering female rug-weavers in small villages, visit the lush M’goun Valley and enjoy the singing and dancing of Moroccan women in cultural ceremonies.